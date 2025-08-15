Anzeige
Freitag, 15.08.2025
Neue Bohrergebnisse, Sichtgold und eine 7-fache Bewertungslücke, die zu groß ist, um sie zu ignorieren
15.08.2025 10:36 Uhr
XCMG Machinery: XCMG Delivers Batch of Compact Hydrostatic Loaders to the European Market

KREFELD, Germany, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425) has recently shipped off a fleet of XC908HST compact hydrostatic wheel loaders to Hamburg and Germany, delivering highly efficient and environmentally friendly construction solutions to customers.

XCMG Delivers Batch of Compact Hydrostatic Loaders to the European Market

As the benchmark for global construction machinery technology, Europe imposes exceptionally high standards for equipment performance, environmental compliance, and lifecycle costs-a market historically dominated by European and American brands.

By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and collaborative innovation from its global R&D centers, XCMG has successfully expanded into high-end equipment markets including Europe, the United States, and Australia, achieving large-scale deployment and broad market coverage.

Renowned for their versatility and adaptability, XCMG's compact machines are widely used in municipal maintenance, modern farming and livestock operations, logistics, warehousing, and other applications.

The XC908HST compact wheel loader is specially developed for harsh operating conditions with improved working efficiency and fuel efficiency.

  • Hydrostatic Transmission Technology - Delivers "zero-setback" stepless speed control for smooth operation, efficient power transfer, and minimal energy loss.
  • Optimized Hydraulic & Power Systems - Boost productivity by nearly 30% and reduce fuel consumption by about 10%, fully compliant with Euro V and T4F emission standards.
  • Operator-Focused Cab Design - Offers panoramic visibility, low-noise operation, an adjustable seat, and an FNR-integrated joystick, aligning with European operators' preference for integrated controls.
  • Maintenance-Friendly Access - A 30° side-tilt cab and an 80° rear-flip hood ensure quick and easy servicing.
  • Multi-Attachments Compatibility - Supports quick attachment of buckets, forks, sweepers, augers, and more to meet diverse operational needs.
  • A German customer in Hamburg, praised the XC908HST, stating, "It's powerful and highly efficient to meet our factory's multi-purpose needs, and XCMG's reliable, localized services give us complete peace of mind."

With global demand for efficient, flexible, and versatile compact construction machinery on the rise, XCMG continues to strengthen its competitive advantage through a full-scenario product portfolio, offering one-stop, tailored solutions to customers worldwide.

Driven by a customer-focused international strategy, XCMG will continue to expand its presence in Europe and deliver smarter, greener, and more efficient compact construction machinery solutions.

For more information about XCMG's compact equipment, please visit https://www.xcmgglobal.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2751331/XCMG_Delivers_Batch_of_Compact_Hydrostatic_Loaders_to_the_European_Market.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xcmg-delivers-batch-of-compact-hydrostatic-loaders-to-the-european-market-302530917.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
