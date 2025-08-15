Anzeige
Neue Bohrergebnisse, Sichtgold und eine 7-fache Bewertungslücke, die zu groß ist, um sie zu ignorieren
15.08.2025 10:58 Uhr
vivenu GmbH: vivenu Unveils Customer Segments: Your Digital Compass to Enhanced Audience Value

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vivenu, the leading enterprise-grade ticketing platform for live entertainment, announced vivenu Customer Segments, the feature designed to transform how event organizers understand, engage with, and monetize their audiences. This strategic advancement positions vivenu beyond traditional ticketing as holistic Event Experience Platform (EXP).

The new feature addresses the common challenge of fragmented customer data, which makes personalized outreach and fostering loyalty difficult. To unlock the live entertainment market's potential, projected to reach USD 270.29 billion by 2030, organizations must move beyond basic transactions to deeply understand fan behavior. CRM adoption challenges and usability issues highlight the need for integrated, intuitive solutions.

Customer Segments directly addresses these pain points by serving as a real-time digital audience compass. It empowers event organizers to effortlessly transform complex customer data into their most valuable asset, all within the vivenu platform.

"For too long, the true value of audience data has been buried, requiring complex external tools," says Jens Teichert, vivenu's CTO. "vivenu Customer Segments gives our customers the precision and autonomy to unlock unprecedented revenue and foster deep loyalty."

Key Differentiators & Benefits:

  • Dynamic Real-Time Segments:
    Unlike static lists, Segments are continuously updated. New customers instantly become part of relevant segments as their behavior changes, ensuring insights are always actionable without manual re-exports.
  • Instant Embedded Insights:
    Organizers gain immediate, pre-analyzed metrics directly within the tool. This eliminates the need for complex data pipelines or external BI tools.
  • Native Integration with Secret Shops:
    A unique capability, this allows for hyper-targeted benefits and exclusive offers to specific segments - a level of precision often impossible with standalone CRM systems.
  • Comprehensive Data Querying:
    Query all ticketing and donations data for a complete 360° customer view. This frees users from the complexities of external CRM tools and data pipelines.

This launch marks a pivotal shift: from ticketing as a sales backend to strategic marketing layer. With vivenu Customer Segments, organizers can maximize ROI, forge stronger connections, and drive higher conversion rates and revenue, with personalization leading to up to 80% higher purchase likelihood.

About vivenu

vivenu is the leading ticketing technology platform for global event organizers. Built for flexibility, scalability, and full customization, vivenu supports 800+ organizers in 40+ countries - including Grammy Awards, Stanford Athletics, HYROX, and The Special Olympics. For more information, visit vivenu.com, or send a press inquiry to media@vivenu.com.


