Encision, Inc.: Encision Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

BOULDER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / August 15, 2025 / Encision Inc. (OTC PINK:ECIA), a medical device company owning patented Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM®) Technology that prevents dangerous radiant energy burns in minimally invasive surgery, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter that ended June 30, 2025.

The Company posted quarterly product net revenue of $1.49 million and service net revenue of $110 thousand, or total net revenue of $1.6 million for a quarterly net loss of $41 thousand, or $0.00 per diluted share. These results compare to product net revenue of $1.59 million and service net revenue of $38 thousand, or total net revenue of $1.63 million for a quarterly net income of $22 thousand, or $(0.00) per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin on product net revenue was 55% in the fiscal 2026 first quarter and 58% in the fiscal 2025 first quarter.

Encision Inc. designs and markets a portfolio of high-performance surgical instrumentation that delivers advances in patient safety with AEM technology, surgical performance, and value to hospitals across a broad range of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company pioneered the development and deployment of Active Electrode Monitoring, AEM technology, to eliminate dangerous stray energy burns during minimally invasive procedures. For additional information about all our products, please visit www.encision.com.

In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company notes that statements in this press release and elsewhere that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially include, among others, its ability to develop new or enhanced products and have such products accepted in the market, its ability to increase net sales through the Company's distribution channels, its ability to compete successfully against other manufacturers of surgical instruments, insufficient quantity of new account conversions, insufficient cash to fund operations, delay in developing new products and receiving FDA approval for such new products and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors and other disclosures appearing in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT: Brandon Shepard , Encision Inc., 303-444-2600, bshepard@encision.com

Encision Inc.
Condensed Balance Sheets

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

Unaudited

Audited

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash

$

47,918

$

257,433

Accounts receivable

749,426

786,471

Inventories

1,534,887

1,483,182

Prepaid expenses

118,308

85,679

Total current assets

2,450,539

2,612,765

Equipment:

Furniture, fixtures, and equipment, at cost

2,591,981

2,585,446

Accumulated depreciation

(2,358,134

)

(2,340,689

)

Equipment, net

233,847

244,757

Right of use asset, net

1,199,806

568,395

Patents, net

166,708

171,890

Other assets

80,655

72,892

TOTAL ASSETS

4,131,555

3,670,699

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

328,123

$

346,900

Line of credit

320,440

395,964

Secured notes

39,802

44,128

Accrued compensation

208,850

180,850

Deferred Revenue

2,574

17,401

Other accrued liabilities

129,615

160,274

Accrued lease liability

248,469

430,398

Total current liabilities

1,277,873

1,575,915

Long-term liability:

Secured notes

169,997

177,470

Accrued lease liability

1,061,597

266,212

Total liabilities

2,509,467

2,019,597

Commitments and contingencies (Note 4)

Shareholders' equity:

Preferred stock, no par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock and additional paid-in capital, no par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 11,879,645 and 11,879,645 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively

24,428,466

24,416,347

Accumulated (deficit)

(22,806,378

)

(22,765,245

)

Total shareholders' equity

1,622,088

1,651,102

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

4,131,555

$

3,670,699

Encision Inc.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

NET REVENUE:

Product

$

1,492,832

$

1,591,960

Service

109,896

38,971

Total revenue

1,602,728

1,630,931

COST OF REVENUE:

Product

666,811

667,635

Service

57,458

20,633

Total cost of revenue

724,269

688,268

GROSS PROFIT

878,459

942,663

OPERATING EXPENSES:

Sales and marketing

404,601

423,237

General and administrative

328,198

351,903

Research and development

165,440

139,180

Total operating expenses

898,239

914,320

OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME

(19,780

)

28,343

Interest expense, net

(18,009

)

(6,369

)

Other (expense) income, net

(3,344

)

67

Interest expense and other (expense), income, net

(21,353

)

(6,302

)

(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE PROVISION
FOR INCOME TAXES

(41,133

)

22,041

Provision for income taxes

-

-

NET (LOSS) INCOME

$

(41,133

)

$

22,041

Net (loss) income per share-basic and diluted

$

(0.00

)

$

(0.00

)

Weighted average shares-basic

11,879,645

11,879,145

Weighted average shares-diluted

11,879,645

11,906,918

Encision Inc.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

Cash flows (used in) operating activities:

Net (loss) income

$

(41,133

)

$

22,041

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by
operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

22,777

19,322

Stock-based compensation expense

12,119

12,374

Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change

3,982

1,090

Change in operating assets and liabilities:

Right of use asset, net

(17,955

)

(3,456

)

Accounts receivable

37,046

74,980

Inventories

(55,687

)

83,125

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(40,393

)

(21,587

)

Accounts payable

(33,605

)

(76,123

)

Accrued compensation and other accrued liabilities

(2,659

)

5,762

Net cash provided by (used in) provided by operating activities

(115,508

)

117,528

Cash flows (used in) investing activities:

Acquisition of property and equipment

(6,535

)

(14,144

)

Patent costs

(150

)

(5,397

)

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(6,685

)

(19,541

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

(Payments) to borrowing from line of credit

(75,524

)

142,736

(Payments) from options exercised

-

(1,449

)

(Paydown) Secured notes

(11,798

)

(11,339

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(87,322

)

129,948

Net (decrease) increase in cash

(209,515

)

227,935

Cash, beginning of fiscal year

257,433

42,509

Cash, end of fiscal quarter

47,918

270,444

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

Cash paid during the period for interest

$

18,009

$

6,369

SOURCE: Encision, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/encision-reports-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2026-results-1061375

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
