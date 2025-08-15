Nashville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2025) - RocketBarn Marketing was just named a finalist for the 2025 Employee Satisfaction Awards by Franchise Business Review for the second consecutive year. The awards recognize franchise companies with the highest employee satisfaction based on an independent survey of their employees.





RocketBarn is a specialized digital marketing agency for franchises, helping multi-location brands grow through data-driven, locally focused campaigns. As a distinguished 2025 Google Premier Partner and active member of both the International Franchise Association and Canadian Franchise Association, RocketBarn delivers core services including Google Search advertising, social media ads, programmatic campaigns, and organic SEO strategies-tailored for both the corporate franchisor and local franchisee business levels.

Franchise Business Review (FBR), a market research firm that specializes in benchmarking satisfaction within the franchising sector, conducts surveys of corporate franchise employees, franchise supplier employees, and franchise owners' employees across North America to determine their levels of engagement of job satisfaction.

FBR's Employee Engagement research helps franchise companies understand how their organizational culture and engagement compares to other companies in the franchise sector and improve hiring and retention practices. Participants are asked questions related to job satisfaction, engagement, skills and experience, management, brand leadership, and culture.The collective results are released annually in FBR's Franchising at WORK Report.

Franchise companies that participated in FBR's Employee Engagement research were eligible for the Employee Satisfaction Awards. FBR analyzed data from over 11,000 corporate and unit-level employees to identify the finalists.

"FBR's Employee Satisfaction Awards are the only awards that shine a light on the franchise companies truly committed to putting their employees first," said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review.

"In a time when attracting and keeping great talent is essential to a company's success, we're proud to celebrate these standout brands for creating positive, people-focused cultures where employee feedback is valued and teams are actively involved in building that success."

Matt Martin, CEO & Founder of RocketBarn, remarked, "It's an incredible honor to be recognized for the second year in a row among such an inspiring community of franchise businesses. At RocketBarn, we're deeply committed to putting people and relationships at the heart of everything we do-both in our team culture and in how we partner with our marketing clients. After reviewing last year's employee survey results, we made a focused effort to elevate the team experience even further. Being named a finalist again this year is a strong signal that our commitment is making a meaningful impact. A heartfelt thank you to FBR for providing such a valuable platform to measure, support, and celebrate healthy workplaces in franchising."

Winners will be announced live on August 20, 2025 at 2:00 pm ET.

To learn more about FBR's Employee Satisfaction Awards, visit GoFBR.com/franchising-at-work.

About RocketBarn Marketing

RocketBarn partners with franchise systems to engage franchisees in local digital marketing efforts that drive measurable growth within their businesses. RocketBarn's services include Google Ads, Performance Max, Facebook and Instagram advertising, programmatic media, and local SEO, strategically built to support both corporate franchisor marketing goals and local franchisee success. Every client is supported by a dedicated Franchise Marketing Advisor who ensures your campaigns are aligned, optimized, and built for long-term growth.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading independent market research firm that provides franchise organizations with benchmarking research and best practices to improve franchisee and employee satisfaction and engagement. Since 2005, FBR has been trusted by more than 1,300 top-performing franchise companies to equip them with the people-centric data, insights, and tools they need for long-term growth and success in the franchise industry. Learn more about how FBR helps franchise companies at GoFBR.com.

