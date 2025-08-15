New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2025) - Sole Retriever, the leading sneaker release platform, announced today that users of its mobile app alone have successfully secured more than 110,000 pairs of sneakers, marking a major milestone in the company's mission to level the playing field for sneakerheads everywhere.

This figure represents only the impact of the Sole Retriever app, not including additional user wins tracked through its website, email alerts, or social platforms. The true total, factoring in all channels, is significantly higher, but this app-only stat underscores just how powerful the mobile experience has become.

Designed to help users navigate one of the most competitive niches in retail, the Sole Retriever app aggregates live release information from more than 2,000 global retailers, offering real-time raffle tracking, restock alerts, and launch coverage in one seamless interface. From surprise drops to coveted collaborations, users can monitor and act on release opportunities the moment they happen.

"We launched the app to simplify and supercharge the sneaker copping experience, and this milestone proves it's working," said Cole Townsend, co-founder of Sole Retriever. "110,000 pairs secured through the app means tens of thousands of users are actually winning, and saving, on shoes they love. And that's just the mobile app."

The platform's success stems from a powerful mix of tools: detailed drop calendars, exclusive raffles, instant updates, and advanced features like MultiBrowser, which allows users to manage multiple releases and restocks at once, without having to pick and choose. The platform's intuitive interface and lightning-fast alerts ensure that users are always first to know, and first to act.

Beyond release tools, the app also delivers exclusive editorial content, in-depth interviews with athletes and designers, and original reporting that's reshaping how the sneaker industry is covered.

"Every pair secured through Sole Retriever represents a win over bots, confusion, and gatekeeping," Townsend added. "And we're just getting started."

With plans to roll out even more features, global expansions, and brand partnerships, Sole Retriever is committed to helping even more users beat the odds and grab the pairs they want before they hit resell.

About Sole Retriever:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262482

SOURCE: Economical Network