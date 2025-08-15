Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2025) - Orlando Car Service and Transfers announced today a significant expansion of its operations, including more than doubling its professional chauffeur team and substantially increasing its luxury vehicle fleet. The growth initiative, funded by a successful investment round earlier this year, culminates with the planned launch of a mobile booking application scheduled for release in late December 2025.

Major Operational Expansion Addresses Market Demand

The Central Florida transportation provider has expanded its chauffeur team from 10 to over 25 professionally trained drivers and increased its vehicle fleet from 8 to more than 15 luxury sedans, SUVs, and executive vans. The expansion directly responds to surging demand from airport travelers, cruise passengers, and Orlando's recovering tourism sector.

"We're experiencing record booking volumes from both leisure and business travelers," said Mr. Harjinder Singh, Managing Director of Orlando Car Service and Transfers. "The investment in our team and fleet ensures we can maintain our service standards while meeting increased demand. The upcoming mobile app represents the next phase of our growth strategy."

Technology Innovation Enhances Customer Experience

The company's mobile application, currently in development, will provide customers with comprehensive booking and ride management capabilities. Features include real-time chauffeur tracking, secure payment processing, ride history access, and streamlined reservation management. The app is expected to launch on both iOS and Android platforms by late December 2025.

The technology initiative addresses growing consumer preference for mobile-first booking experiences while maintaining the company's focus on personalized service and transparent pricing structures.

Market Position Strengthened Amid Industry Recovery

The expansion positions Orlando Car Service and Transfers to capitalize on Central Florida's tourism recovery and growing business travel sector. The company continues to serve Orlando International Airport (MCO), Sanford International Airport (SFB), Port Canaveral cruise terminal, and major theme park destinations throughout the region.

Unlike traditional rideshare services, the company maintains a private transportation model with professional chauffeurs, fixed pricing without surge charges, and specialized services including meet-and-greet airport transfers and executive travel solutions.

Investment Funding Drives Strategic Growth

The operational expansion follows a successful investment round completed earlier in 2025, providing capital for fleet acquisition, staff expansion, and technology development. The funding reflects investor confidence in the premium transportation sector's growth potential within Central Florida's expanding tourism and business markets.

Singh noted that the company's focus on service consistency and professional standards has driven customer retention and referral growth, supporting the case for expanded operations.

Service Portfolio Expansion Planned

Along with increased capacity, the company plans to enhance its service offerings including corporate travel programs, event transportation packages, and specialized cruise transfer services. The expanded fleet enables the company to accommodate larger groups and provide more vehicle options for diverse customer needs.

The mobile app launch will also introduce new features such as ride scheduling, preference management, and loyalty program integration, designed to streamline the customer experience while maintaining personalized service standards.

About Orlando Car Service and Transfers

Founded to provide premium transportation solutions throughout Central Florida, Orlando Car Service and Transfers specializes in airport transfers, corporate travel, cruise transportation, and special event services. The company operates a fleet of luxury vehicles with professionally trained chauffeurs, serving Orlando International Airport, Sanford International Airport, Port Canaveral, and major destinations throughout the Orlando metropolitan area. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

For additional information about Orlando Car Service and Transfers' expansion and mobile app launch, please contact the media representative listed above.

