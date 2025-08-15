M & M Heating and Cooling LLC Recognized with 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Air Conditioning and Heating Services in Toledo

TOLEDO, OH / ACCESS Newswire / August 15, 2025 / M & M Heating and Cooling LLC, a family-owned and operated HVAC company serving the Greater Toledo area since 1980, has been awarded the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Air Conditioning and Heating Contractor category. Known for their customer-first approach, skilled technicians, and commitment to delivering exceptional service at reasonable prices, M & M Heating and Cooling has become a trusted partner for residential, commercial, and new construction HVAC needs across Northwest Ohio.

For more than 40 years, the company has specialized in HVAC repair services, system replacements, and installations of high-efficiency heating and cooling units. By combining top-quality equipment with personalized service, M & M Heating and Cooling ensures that every client receives solutions tailored to their home or business.

A Legacy of Family-Owned Excellence

Founded in 1980, M & M Heating and Cooling started with a simple mission: to provide dependable heating and cooling services with a personal touch. Over the decades, the business has grown to become one of Toledo's most trusted HVAC contractors, serving homeowners, commercial property owners, and builders with equal dedication.

"Our success is built on relationships and trust," says the M & M Heating and Cooling team. "We treat every customer like family and always strive to exceed expectations, whether it's a small repair or a major system installation."

Comprehensive HVAC Solutions

M & M Heating and Cooling offers a full range of services, including:

HVAC Repairs - Fast, reliable diagnostics and repairs for furnaces, air conditioners, and heat pumps.

System Replacements - Energy-efficient system upgrades designed to improve comfort and reduce utility costs.

New Home Construction - HVAC system design and installation tailored for modern building standards.

Commercial Services - Custom heating and cooling solutions for office buildings, retail spaces, and multi-unit properties.

The company is an authorized dealer for leading HVAC brands, offering products that combine innovation, durability, and energy efficiency. Whether it's installing a new furnace, optimizing indoor air quality, or performing seasonal maintenance, their team is committed to keeping customers comfortable year-round.

Customer-Centered Approach

M & M Heating and Cooling's reputation for outstanding service is built on transparency and integrity. Customers can expect clear pricing, detailed estimates, and expert recommendations. The company's technicians are fully certified and receive ongoing training to stay up-to-date with the latest HVAC technology and energy-saving solutions.

"We believe in educating our customers," the team adds. "By helping them understand their options, we empower them to make the best decisions for their home or business."

Trusted by Generations

Over the years, M & M Heating and Cooling has earned a loyal following throughout Toledo and surrounding areas. Many clients have relied on their services for decades, passing recommendations down to family and friends. Online reviews frequently highlight the team's professionalism, punctuality, and willingness to go the extra mile.

One customer shares, "M & M Heating and Cooling has been our go-to for years. They're fast, friendly, and always provide honest advice. We wouldn't trust anyone else with our HVAC needs."

Recognition Through the Consumer Choice Award

The Consumer Choice Award recognizes companies that consistently deliver exceptional service, based on independent market research and customer feedback. For M & M Heating and Cooling, this award affirms their decades-long commitment to quality, reliability, and community trust.

"We are honored to receive this recognition," says the M & M Heating and Cooling team. "It validates the hard work we've put into building a company that people in Toledo can depend on."

In addition to this honor, M & M Heating and Cooling has also been recognized as one of the top 10 Trane dealers in Ohio, earning the #1 spot in Northwest Ohio in both 2022 and 2023. This distinction underscores their commitment to offering top-quality products and service excellence.

Commitment to Energy Efficiency and Innovation

In addition to traditional HVAC services, M & M Heating and Cooling emphasizes energy-efficient solutions that help customers save on energy bills while reducing their carbon footprint. From high-efficiency furnaces and air conditioners to smart thermostat installations, their team ensures every system is optimized for maximum performance.

Your Comfort, Our Priority

Whether you're dealing with a sudden furnace breakdown in winter or planning an air conditioning upgrade before summer, M & M Heating and Cooling offers 24/7 emergency services and flexible scheduling to meet customer needs.

"Comfort isn't just about temperature," the team explains. "It's about peace of mind, knowing that your home or business is in good hands."

To learn more about M & M Heating and Cooling's services or to schedule a consultation, visit mandmheating.com or CLICK HERE.

