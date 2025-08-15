Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada is pleased to announce that further to its 40-unit area development agreement for the province of Quebec signed on June 18th, 2025, it has now signed its first franchise agreement for Heal Wellness in the province of Quebec. Heal Wellness ("Heal"), a quick-service restaurant ("QSR") specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies.

Happy Belly 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/262627_517be35114a838b8_001full.jpg

"We are happy to announce Heal Wellness has signed its first franchise agreement in the province of Quebec, officially welcoming a new franchisee to the Happy Belly family. This agreement marks a pivotal step in Heal's national expansion and underscores the growing momentum of Happy Belly's portfolio of emerging brands. Today's milestone highlights our ability to successfully scale brands across Canada, with Heal now emerging in its ninth province. Alongside Rosie's Burgers and Yolks Breakfast, this expansion into Quebec further demonstrates our proven capability to grow and strengthen brands on a national level," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.

"With no clear category leader in the province of Quebec, the open ice opportunity before us is significant and one we were eager to capitalize on with our first mover advantage. Today's announcement underscores the strong and growing demand for Heal Wellness nationwide. We would like to thank our Quebec-based area developer partners-the same team leading the rollout of our Yolks Breakfast brand in the province. Our partners see the rising appetite for Heal's clean smoothies, acai bowls, and smoothie bowls, and are excited to grow the brands presence introducing the brand to this new market. With more than 22 years of experience successfully launching and supporting both corporate and franchised operations across multiple brands, their expertise will continue to play a critical role in ensuring Heal's success in Quebec. Partnering with a proven Quebec-based team provides us boots on the ground and further strengthens Happy Belly's presence in the province, as we continue to expand the footprint of both Yolks and Heal in our accelerated national franchising."

Happy Belly 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/262627_517be35114a838b8_002full.jpg

"The Happy Belly portfolio has 616 retail locations under contract-spanning projects in development, under construction, or already open-our franchise pipeline is robust. By carefully selecting the right partners and prime real estate, we will maintain momentum and achieve our disciplined growth objectives through 2026.

"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.



About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.

Happy Belly Food Group

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/262627_517be35114a838b8_003full.jpg

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262627

SOURCE: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.