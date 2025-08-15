Jakson Green secured 85,000 metric tons (MT) per year in Solar Energy Corp. of India's (SECI) sixth green ammonia auction at a record-low INR 50. 75 ($0. 58)/kg, marking the lowest bid to date. From pv magazine India Jakson Green secured 85,000 MT per year in SECI's sixth green ammonia auction at a record-low INR 50. 75/kg, beating the previous lowest bid of INR 51. 80/kg and setting a new benchmark for green ammonia pricing in India. The company will supply the green ammonia to Coromandel International Ltd. (CIL) in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. The capacity was tendered under SECI's Strategic ...

