T1 Energy Inc.: T1 Energy and Corning Deal Accelerates 'Made in America' Solar Momentum

AUSTIN, Texas and CORNING, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) ("T1," "T1 Energy," or the "Company") and Corning Incorporated ("Corning," NYSE: GLW) today announced a strategic commercial agreement that boosts the U.S. solar supply chain and advanced manufacturing of affordable, fast-to-deploy energy. T1 will source hyper-pure polysilicon and solar wafers produced by Corning at its Michigan campus. Starting in the second half of 2026, Corning wafers will be delivered to T1's G2_Austin solar cell facility, which is currently under development. These cells will then be used to manufacture solar modules at T1's operational G1_Dallas site.

Supply chain certainty remains a top priority for customers, and the expanded agreement between T1 and Corning delivers a more stable and predictable supply of domestically sourced solar components. By connecting American-made polysilicon, wafers, cells, and modules, this vertically integrated model supports long-term planning, regulatory compliance, and energy resilience.

The United States needs more electricity immediately to compete in the global AI race and achieve energy independence. The T1-Corning agreement addresses this urgency by unlocking the nation's most scalable energy source through a manufacturing base that spans Michigan and Texas.

"This landmark supply chain agreement with Corning will help invigorate America with scalable, reliable, low-cost energy," said Daniel Barcelo, T1's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. "This is American companies building in America and protecting American energy security. The U.S. needs to establish critical energy supply chains built on domestic capacity and industrial knowhow. Together with Corning, we intend to accelerate America's ability to manufacture leading-edge solar solutions, support a total of nearly 6,000 American jobs, and promote American energy independence."

"Corning is proud to help meet the growing need for solar products made in the United States," said AB Ghosh, Corning Vice President and General Manager of Solar and Chairman and CEO of Hemlock Semiconductor. "We're accelerating the ramp of our advanced manufacturing capabilities to support a resilient U.S. solar supply chain. Our agreement with T1 underscores the strong demand for high-quality, American-made solar technologies. By building foundational infrastructure in Michigan, we're adding good-paying manufacturing jobs, strengthening the U.S. solar industry and advancing a more energy-independent future for the country."

About T1 Energy

T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) is an energy solutions provider building an integrated U.S. supply chain for solar and batteries. In December 2024, T1 completed a transformative transaction, positioning the Company as one of the leading solar manufacturing companies in the United States, with a complementary solar and battery storage strategy. Based in the United States with plans to expand its operations in America, the Company is also exploring value optimization opportunities across its portfolio of assets in Europe.

About Corning Incorporated

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 170-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping our customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, solar, semiconductors, and life sciences.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

