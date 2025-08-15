Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neue Bohrergebnisse, Sichtgold und eine 7-fache Bewertungslücke, die zu groß ist, um sie zu ignorieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.08.2025 12:18 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Concirrus Becomes First Insurtech to Earn Triple AI, Security and Data Trust Certifications - Setting a New Standard for Responsible Underwriting

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concirrus, the leading AI insurtech transforming specialty underwriting and AI submission automation, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 42001 (AI Governance), ISO/IEC 27001 (Information Security Management), and SOC 2 compliance - becoming the first insurtech worldwide to secure all three internationally recognised certifications.

Concirrus Logo

This triple milestone sets a new global benchmark for trust, transparency, and governance in AI-driven underwriting and submission automation. While many technology providers are beginning to adopt AI governance and information security standards, Concirrus has gone further, uniting them with SOC 2 attestation to deliver the most comprehensive assurance available to insurers and brokers.

"Winning in insurance is no longer just about speed and accuracy - it's about trust," said Andy Yeoman, CEO of Concirrus. "These certifications prove that Concirrus is not only building the fastest and most intelligent underwriting platform, but also the most secure and responsibly governed. We're proud to be setting the standard for the industry."

The ISO/IEC 42001 certification confirms that Concirrus operates to the world's first recognised AI management system standard, ensuring responsible development, deployment, and monitoring of AI models. The ISO/IEC 27001 certification demonstrates robust controls around information security, protecting customer data confidentiality, integrity and availability. Together with SOC 2 compliance, these certifications validate Concirrus' leadership in security, privacy, and governance.

"Insurers face growing pressure to adopt AI responsibly while meeting rising regulatory and broker expectations," said Ruth Polyblank, Product and Strategy Director at Concirrus. "Achieving this 'triple crown' of trust removes uncertainty and gives our clients the confidence to innovate. For those deploying AI submission automation, it means unmatched speed-to-quote, backed by the assurance that every submission is processed securely, compliantly, and with integrity."

Concirrus' certifications were independently audited, confirming adherence to global best practices across AI governance, risk management, information security, and data handling.

About Concirrus

Concirrus delivers awe-inspiring technology for specialty and commercial insurance, turning complex underwriting into quote-ready decisions in seconds. With a platform purpose-built for submission automation, data-driven decisioning, and real-time portfolio management, we help insurers unlock smarter risk selection, faster quoting, and more profitable books of business.

Our solutions support a wide range of specialty lines including property, casualty, aviation, transportation, marine, surety, construction, political violence, and terrorism. Trusted by leading insurers worldwide.

To learn more, visit: https://concirrus.ai

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683668/5461976/Concirrus_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/concirrus-becomes-first-insurtech-to-earn-triple-ai-security-and-data-trust-certifications--setting-a-new-standard-for-responsible-underwriting-302530951.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.