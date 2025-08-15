In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that persistent high-pressure over Scandinavia delivered significantly elevated irradiance up to 30 % above normalin July, while central and eastern Europe faced reduced solar generation under increased cloud cover and rainfall. In July, persistent high-pressure over Scandinavia delivered significantly elevated irradiance up to 30 % above normal, while central and eastern Europe faced reduced solar generation under increased cloud cover and rainfall. Meanwhile, elevated wildfire smoke from the eastern Mediterranean and the ...

