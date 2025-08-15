Lincoln, Nebraska--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2025) - Entrepreneur and author JR Knopp has released his first book, Grit & Green: Building an Empire Against the Odds-The Wild True Story of Basement Startups, FDA Raids, and Reinventing Business from the Underground Up. The memoir chronicles Knopp's journey through modern entrepreneurship, detailing how he built and rebuilt business ventures in the face of legal challenges, market shifts, and personal reinvention.





Part memoir, part business case study, Grit & Green provides an account of the realities behind entrepreneurial headlines. Knopp takes readers inside the highs and lows of starting companies from scratch, navigating regulatory investigations, and finding innovative ways to grow when conventional paths were closed. "This book covers entrepreneurship beyond typical success stories," said Knopp.

The title reflects the dual nature of Knopp's narrative, with "Grit" representing perseverance through obstacles and "Green" addressing financial challenges. The book includes both failures and successes, serving as a reference for entrepreneurs in complex business environments.

Market Positioning and Reader Value

The announcement of "Grit & Green" comes at a time when business book readers increasingly seek authentic accounts that acknowledge the full spectrum of entrepreneurial experiences. The memoir's inclusion of legal complications and business failures makes it relevant for business education.

The book targets entrepreneurs, business students, and professionals who benefit from understanding the complete landscape of business development, including potential pitfalls and recovery strategies. This audience seeks practical business insights.

The memoir's focus on resilience and adaptation covers business continuity and crisis management topics.

Availability

Grit & Green: Building an Empire Against the Odds-The Wild True Story of Basement Startups, FDA Raids, and Reinventing Business from the Underground Up is available now on Amazon in paperback and eBook formats.

About JR Knopp

JR Knopp is an entrepreneur, author, and business consultant based in Lincoln, Nebraska. With a career spanning multiple industries, he has helped build and advise ventures at every stage of growth. Known for his candid approach and ability to navigate high-pressure situations, Knopp combines real-world experience with business consulting and advisory experience.

