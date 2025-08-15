Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market worth $92.41 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report 'Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market by Type (Single-Sided, Double-Sided), Adhesive Type (Acrylic, Rubber), Technology (Solvent, Hot-Melt, Water-Based), Backing (PP, Paper), End-use Industry (Medical & Hygiene), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030', pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes market size was USD 70.30 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 92.41 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.64%, between 2025 and 2030.

For healthcare, the materials used need to be safe and clean, yet comfortable to wear on the skin. Pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes are embedded in numerous medical products, such as wound dressings, wearable devices, and surgical tools. They must adhere well but be gentle enough to pull off without damaging the skin. With more patients treated at home and wearing health monitors, these tapes are becoming even more significant in this healthcare sector. They are typically used in medical devices like continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), electrocardiogram (ECG) patches, and transdermal drug delivery systems. The adhesives should be reliable under movement, moisture, sweat, and changing skin conditions while maintaining breathability and comfort for the patient. For wound care, pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes are employed to hold bandages and sophisticated dressings in place, with ease of removal and less trauma, particularly for older or sensitive patients. This makes pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes a more critical element in patient care and contemporary healthcare technology.

The silicone segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes market during the forecast period.

The silicone adhesive segment is expected to have the highest CAGR in the pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes market during the forecast period, growth that can be explained by its unparalleled performance in extreme temperature environments. This unique performance has made silicone-based pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes indispensable in high-reliability market segments such as aerospace, electronics, and automotive under-the-hood applications. Unlike acrylic or rubber adhesives, silicones stay pliable and functional under heat stress, never hardening, melting, or degrading. Their stability results in a long lifespan in engine compartments, industrial ovens, HVAC systems, and airplane components, which are constantly subjected to variable or high temperatures. As end users put more emphasis on reliability under extreme conditions, silicone adhesives are rapidly becoming the go-to choice for high-specification thermal applications. Their ability to drive down failure rates in temperature-sensitive environments has generated increased use in both mission-critical and new thermal management applications.

Hot-melt-based technology is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes market during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the hot-melt technology segment will be the fastest-growing segment in the pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes market. This rapid growth will be driven in large part by the increasing shift to environmentally responsible adhesive technologies. Unlike solvent-based adhesives, hot-melt-based pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes are solvent-free systems, which means no volatile organic compounds are released by the adhesive during application, making it a safer and more sustainable adhesive option for manufacturers. The solvent-free nature of hot-melt adhesives allows manufacturers to conform to tightening environmental regulations and pursue their corporate sustainability objectives, while the performance of their adhesives is not sacrificed. The need for green, compliant, and low-emission materials to be used in packaging, labeling, and consumer goods applications is resulting in increased interest in hot-melt-based technologies over traditional methods.

The consumer segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes market during the forecast period.

The consumer segment was the fastest-growing section of the pressure-sensitive adhesive tape market between 2025 and 2030. The growth is due to the changing lifestyle patterns in decorative and event-based applications. Today's consumers are spending more of their time and money on seasonal decorations, party supplies, and home organization, where pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes provide ease and aesthetics. Removable wall hooks, LED light strips, gift-wrapping types, and party decoration kits all represent a pressure-sensitive adhesive tape formulation that produces a balance between adhesion and clean removability. The rising popularity of temporary but reliable bonds for special occasions (birthdays, weddings, festivities) has led to the emergence of specialty tape containing glitter, pattern, or transparent finish that creates quick setup and takedown without causing rip-cuts or surface damage, especially in rental properties and shared spaces. Thus, the increasing personalized and customized orientation of living spaces, conditioned by visual culture and social media, has expanded consumer-based tape uses and possibilities.

North America was the second-largest pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes market in terms of value, in 2024.

In 2024, North America was the second-largest pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes market in terms of value. North America is home to many of the world's best-known pressure-sensitive adhesive tape companies, such as 3M, Avery Dennison, Intertape Polymer Group, and Scapa Group. All these companies have a long history of R&D, product innovation, and custom/individual application, which further solidifies North America's position. Each of these companies has a full product line that addresses several markets, including electronics, construction, healthcare and medical, packaging, and aerospace. These companies are operating modern manufacturing facilities with global supply chains, which support quality and on-time delivery. Coupled with strong brand equity and distribution networks that facilitate deep penetration in the US, Canada, and Mexico, these firms exhibit strong customer loyalty. The presence of global organizations generates healthy competition, which allows smaller firms and startups to create a friendly competitive atmosphere, including innovative products for niche applications, such as biodegradable tapes or printable surfaces. These benefits allow North America to provide mature manufacturing and innovation capabilities, which can be utilized for global quality standards of PSA tapes in both demand and export markets.

The key players profiled in the report include 3M Company (US), Tesa SE (Germany), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), LINTEC Corporation (Japan), Intertape Polymer Group, Inc. (Canada), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Berry Global Group, Inc. (US), Scapa Group plc (Mativ Holdings) (US), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France) and others.

