Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2025) - Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE) ("Maritime" or the "Company") announces that it has temporarily suspended civil construction work at the Hammerdown Gold Project, located in the Baie Verte mining district of Newfoundland and Labrador ("Hammerdown"), near the towns of King's Point and Springdale.

Current conditions across the province remain extremely hot and dry, with several forest fires continuing to burn out of control. Although there are currently no active fires in the district of Baie Verte-Green Bay, the Company remains very supportive of the proactive approach taken by the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture to curtail activities in and around forested and vegetated areas. Maritime halted all heavy equipment activities at the Hammerdown site on August 8th and will remain shut down until conditions improve. The provincial forest fire index for the region surrounding the Hammerdown site and much of the entire province is currently classified as 'extreme', and any change in this risk level depends directly on weather conditions and evaluation by forestry officials. Processing and site work in and around the Pine Cove mill remain unaffected.

About Maritime Resources Corp.

Maritime (TSXV: MAE) is a gold exploration and development company focused on advancing the Hammerdown Gold Project in the Baie Verte District of Newfoundland and Labrador, a top tier global mining jurisdiction. Maritime holds a 100% interest directly and subject to option agreements entitling it to earn 100% ownership in the Green Bay Property which includes the former Hammerdown gold mine and the Orion gold project. Maritime controls over 439 km2 of exploration land including the Green Bay, Whisker Valley, Gull Ridge and Point Rousse projects. Mineral processing assets owned by Maritime in the Baie Verte mining district include the Pine Cove mill and the Nugget Pond gold circuit.

