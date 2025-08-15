This week, WiSEu Network - Women in Solar+ Europe reflects on SolarPower Europe's forecast of a 1. 4% drop in EU solar growth for 2025, the first decline since 2015, and why this signals more than just a market slowdown. To meet 2030 targets, we don't just need better strategies; we need a transformation in leadership itself. That means dismantling centuries-old biases that equate leadership with dominance and detachment, and embracing a fuller spectrum of qualities: empathy, collaboration, and emotional intelligence, now recognised as essential for navigating complexity and driving the energy ...

