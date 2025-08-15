Edison Investment Research Limited

15-Aug-2025 / 12:13 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





London, UK, 15 August 2025

Target Healthcare REIT's Q425 update shows indexed rent reviews continuing to drive increased earnings and property values, underpinning growing DPS. Q425 NAV total return was a strong 2.9%, taking the annual total to 9.0%. We will review our estimates when the FY25 results are published in detail in September, but continue to expect rental growth, a full-year contribution from development completions and asset management to drive further growth.

