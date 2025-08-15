PGE Group has launched a tender for a 400 MW/2-hour battery energy storage system in Gryfino, Poland, expanding the state-owned company's national storage capacity to 800 MWh. From ESS News Polish state-owned energy company PGE Group announced a new tender for the construction of a battery energy storage facility in Gryfino, one of the largest in the country once completed. The facility will have a power output of 400 MW and storage capacity of at least 800 MWh. It will be located in the vicinity of Gryfino at the Dolna Odra Power Plant located in northwestern Poland, owned and operated by PGE ...

