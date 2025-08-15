Activ8 Energies, 50% owned by SSE Airtricity, has acquired all shares of UK-based Low Carbon Energy (LCE) to strengthen its commercial and industrial (C&I) solar portfolio in the United Kingdom. Irish solar company Activ8 Energies has acquired UK-based Low Carbon Energy to expand United Kingdom's C&I solar market. LCE, founded in 2009, has installed more than 60 MW of solar across more than 300 sites. It claims to serve clients including BMW, Porsche, Co-op, Boeing, Drax Power, Tata Steel, Wickes, United Utilities, and the UK National Health Service (NHS). The acquisition transfers 100% of LCE's ...

