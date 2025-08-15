Anzeige
Neue Bohrergebnisse, Sichtgold und eine 7-fache Bewertungslücke, die zu groß ist, um sie zu ignorieren
SproutGigs Announces Successful Rebrand from Picoworkers

MIDDLETOWN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / August 15, 2025 / SproutGigs, formerly known as Picoworkers, today officially announced the completion of its comprehensive rebranding initiative. The transition, which began some time ago, represents the company's evolution and commitment to fostering growth opportunities for remote workers worldwide.

Micro Job Platform Completes Transition to New Brand Identity

"Our rebranding to SproutGigs reflects our mission to help remote workers and freelancers 'sprout' their careers in the digital economy," said James Bradey, the CEO of SproutGigs. "While the name change has been in effect for some time, we're now formally introducing our new identity to ensure all our users and partners are aware of this transformation."

SproutGigs continues to operate as a leading micro job platform connecting employers with skilled freelancers globally. The platform offers diverse opportunities ranging from social media tasks and content writing to digital marketing and programming projects.

Enhanced Features Under New Brand

The rebranding brings more than just a name change. SproutGigs has implemented several improvements to enhance user experience:

- Streamlined payment options including PayPal

- Improved mobile accessibility for on-the-go task completion

- Enhanced user interface for easier navigation

"Our core mission remains unchanged - providing accessible remote work opportunities to people worldwide," added James Bradey, CEO of Sproutgigs. "The SproutGigs name better represents our vision of helping careers grow through flexible micro job opportunities."

Continuity for Existing Users

Current users need not worry about account transitions. All existing Picoworkers accounts have been automatically migrated to the SproutGigs platform with credentials, earnings, and reputation intact. The company assures users that the fundamental service remains unchanged, with the same reliable payment system and job marketplace they've come to trust.

About SproutGigs

SproutGigs is a global micro job platform where freelancers can earn money completing tasks while employers can access a diverse global workforce. The platform offers opportunities ranging from simple micro-tasks to more complex projects across various skill categories. SproutGigs remains committed to creating flexible earning opportunities in the growing gig economy.

Media Contact

Organization: Sproutgigs
Contact Person Name: James Bradey
Website: https://sproutgigs.com
Email: info@sproutgigs.com
Address: 651 N. Broad St.
Address 2: Ste. 201
City: Middletown
State: Delaware
Country: United States

SOURCE: Sproutgigs



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sproutgigs-announces-successful-rebrand-from-picoworkers-1061454

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
