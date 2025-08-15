Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2025) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider and network operator, is pleased to announce it will supply 49 Level 2 charging stations to hue by Marcon, a new residential community in Port Moody, British Columbia. Delivery of 9 charging stations for Building 1 was completed in July 2025, with installation of 40 charging stations for Building 2 scheduled for Q4 2025.

Marcon is a fully integrated real estate company with over four decades of experience spanning acquisition, development, construction, and asset management. Recognized as one of British Columbia's most trusted builders, Marcon is known for combining thoughtful design with lasting community value.

Located in Port Moody, hue is a six-storey development comprising 198 condominiums, 23 rental apartments, and retail at grade. Designed as a playful intersection of light, colour, and art, the community is surrounded by natural forest and enhanced with public art, including a sculpture by local artist Alex Morrison.

"hue reflects Marcon's dedication to building communities with lasting value," said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. "When the opportunity arose to step in and support both buildings, our team moved quickly to align with their construction schedule and deliver the right EV charging solution."

"We're proud to partner with Hypercharge to bring convenient, future-ready EV charging to hue," said Andrew Joblin, Vice President of Development at Marcon. "Sustainability and long-term value are built into every community we create, and integrating accessible charging solutions ensures residents can embrace zero emission transportation for years to come."

Changes to the Board of Directors

The Company is also announcing changes to its board of directors (the "Board"). Effective August 15, 2025, Mr. Malcolm Davidson, CPA, CA, will join the Board, replacing Mr. Trent Kitsch, who is stepping down.

Mr. Davidson is a Chartered Professional Accountant with more than 20 years of experience in financial reporting and corporate finance. Mr. Davidson has served as Chief Financial Officer and compliance officer for multiple public and private mining and technology companies, with extensive international experience.

Recognized for leadership and strategic insight, Mr. Davidson has led major corporate initiatives, guided complex transactions, and advanced sustainable financial practices. Mr. Davidson is also a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

The Company extends its deepest appreciation to Mr. Kitsch for his exceptional service and dedication since joining the Board in December 2022. His leadership in brand building, capital markets, and governance has strengthened the Company and supported its continued growth.

"Malcolm's proven leadership and deep experience in financial management and corporate governance make him a valuable addition to our Board," said David Bibby, President and CEO of Hypercharge. "On behalf of the entire Company, I also want to sincerely thank Trent for his commitment, guidance, and support for more than two and a half years. His contributions have been instrumental to our progress, and we wish him continued success in his future endeavours."

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

