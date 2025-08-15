The Seed Oil Free Revolution is Reshaping America's Freezers and Roots Farm Fresh is Leading the Charge

Millions Are Ditching Canola, Soy, and Corn Oils in Search of Cleaner, Healthier Foods

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 15, 2025 / In kitchens across America, a quiet revolution is underway. From TikTok influencers to functional medicine doctors, consumers are turning away from seed oils like canola, soybean, and corn - and looking for products made with healthier, minimally processed fats like avocado oil.

At the center of the seed oil free movement: Roots Farm Fresh, the first and only brand offering a full line of organic, seed oil-free frozen fries crafted for ingredient-conscious families.

"Seed oils have become the new sugar," says the Roots' Team. "Once people learn what's actually in their food, they don't want to go back. We're here to offer a better choice, starting with what's in the freezer."

What's Wrong with Seed Oils?

Industrial seed oils are cheap, heavily refined, and found in nearly every frozen food aisle - but they weren't made for health. High in omega-6 fatty acids and often extracted with high heat and chemical solvents, these oils have been linked to inflammation, metabolic dysfunction, and other long-term health concerns.

As awareness grows, so does demand for seed oil-free options - especially among high-income, wellness-driven moms and young families.

Roots Farm Fresh: Fries Without Compromise

Roots Farm Fresh makes what many thought was impossible: crispy, restaurant-quality frozen fries with zero seed oils and only clean, simple ingredients.

Made with organic avocado oil and upcycled organic potatoes

Gluten-free, top 9 allergen-free, and vegan

The product line includes sweet potato crinkle fries, crispy potato wedges, organic potato tots, straight cut classic fries and more. All sold in 15oz bags at your local grocer and online at rootsfarmfresh.com

A Movement Fueled by Moms

Roots Farm Fresh serves a rapidly growing audience: health-conscious mothers seeking better freezer staples for their families. These shoppers are turning ingredient lists into activism - demanding fewer additives, no seed oils, and more transparency.

"I finally found fries I can serve without guilt. My kids love them, and I love knowing they're organic and seed oil-free," says Lauren M., mom of three from Austin, TX.

"We've cut out seed oils completely, and Roots fries make it so easy, they taste just like the ones from our favorite restaurant," shares Jennifer K., wellness blogger and mom of two in Denver, CO.

"These fries have been a game changer in our house. No weird ingredients, no greasy aftertaste, just pure potato goodness," adds Rachel P., registered nurse and mother of four in New York, NY

"This is bigger than fries. It's a clean food awakening," says the Roots Team. "Seed oil-free is the new standard for conscious eating."

Shop Roots Farm Fresh collection in the freezer section of Sprouts, Erewhon, Natural Grocers, Marianos, King Soopers, Harris Teeter, and other Kroger banners, or get Roots Seed Oil Free Fries delivered directly from the www.rootsfarmfresh.com website

Contact Information

Kelsey Courser

CMO

kelsey@rootsfarmfresh.com

917-522-4985





SOURCE: Roots Farm Fresh

