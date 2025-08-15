Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neue Bohrergebnisse, Sichtgold und eine 7-fache Bewertungslücke, die zu groß ist, um sie zu ignorieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
15.08.2025 14:02 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Seed Oil Free Revolution is Reshaping America's Freezers and Roots Farm Fresh is Leading the Charge

Millions Are Ditching Canola, Soy, and Corn Oils in Search of Cleaner, Healthier Foods

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 15, 2025 / In kitchens across America, a quiet revolution is underway. From TikTok influencers to functional medicine doctors, consumers are turning away from seed oils like canola, soybean, and corn - and looking for products made with healthier, minimally processed fats like avocado oil.

Roots Organic Seed Oil Free Tater Tots

Roots Organic Seed Oil Free Tater Tots
Roots 15oz Bag of Organic Seed Oil Free Potato Tots

At the center of the seed oil free movement: Roots Farm Fresh, the first and only brand offering a full line of organic, seed oil-free frozen fries crafted for ingredient-conscious families.

"Seed oils have become the new sugar," says the Roots' Team. "Once people learn what's actually in their food, they don't want to go back. We're here to offer a better choice, starting with what's in the freezer."

What's Wrong with Seed Oils?

Industrial seed oils are cheap, heavily refined, and found in nearly every frozen food aisle - but they weren't made for health. High in omega-6 fatty acids and often extracted with high heat and chemical solvents, these oils have been linked to inflammation, metabolic dysfunction, and other long-term health concerns.

As awareness grows, so does demand for seed oil-free options - especially among high-income, wellness-driven moms and young families.

Roots Farm Fresh: Fries Without Compromise

Roots Farm Fresh makes what many thought was impossible: crispy, restaurant-quality frozen fries with zero seed oils and only clean, simple ingredients.

Made with organic avocado oil and upcycled organic potatoes

Organic Seed Oil Free Fry with Only 2 Ingredients

Gluten-free, top 9 allergen-free, and vegan

Certified as Gluten-Free, Allergen-Free and Vegan

The product line includes sweet potato crinkle fries, crispy potato wedges, organic potato tots, straight cut classic fries and more. All sold in 15oz bags at your local grocer and online at rootsfarmfresh.com

A Movement Fueled by Moms

Roots Farm Fresh serves a rapidly growing audience: health-conscious mothers seeking better freezer staples for their families. These shoppers are turning ingredient lists into activism - demanding fewer additives, no seed oils, and more transparency.

"I finally found fries I can serve without guilt. My kids love them, and I love knowing they're organic and seed oil-free," says Lauren M., mom of three from Austin, TX.

"We've cut out seed oils completely, and Roots fries make it so easy, they taste just like the ones from our favorite restaurant," shares Jennifer K., wellness blogger and mom of two in Denver, CO.

"These fries have been a game changer in our house. No weird ingredients, no greasy aftertaste, just pure potato goodness," adds Rachel P., registered nurse and mother of four in New York, NY

"This is bigger than fries. It's a clean food awakening," says the Roots Team. "Seed oil-free is the new standard for conscious eating."

Shop Roots Farm Fresh collection in the freezer section of Sprouts, Erewhon, Natural Grocers, Marianos, King Soopers, Harris Teeter, and other Kroger banners, or get Roots Seed Oil Free Fries delivered directly from the www.rootsfarmfresh.com website

Contact Information

Kelsey Courser
CMO
kelsey@rootsfarmfresh.com
917-522-4985

.

SOURCE: Roots Farm Fresh



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/the-seed-oil-free-revolution-is-reshaping-america%e2%80%99s-freezers-and-roots-f-1046676

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.