Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neue Bohrergebnisse, Sichtgold und eine 7-fache Bewertungslücke, die zu groß ist, um sie zu ignorieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EEZB | ISIN: US72941H5090 | Ticker-Symbol: XMP0
NASDAQ
14.08.25 | 21:59
0,540 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PLUS THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLUS THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.08.2025 13:36 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Plus Therapeutics Inc.: Plus Therapeutics Reports Stockholders' Equity in Excess of $2.5 million in Compliance with Nasdaq Equity Requirements

HOUSTON, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) ("Plus" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics with advanced platform technologies for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, today announced it reported stockholders' equity of $3 million and therefore satisfied Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) (the "Equity Rule"), as of June 30, 2025. The Equity Rule requires listed companies to maintain a minimum of $2.5 million in stockholders' equity.

As previously reported, on June 3, 2025, the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department (the "Staff") notified the Company that, as of March 31, 2025, the Company no longer satisfied the Equity Rule. Insofar as the Company was subject to a Mandatory Panel Monitor, as that term is defined under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5815(d)(4)(C), through March 6, 2026, with respect to the Equity Rule in particular, the Staff issued a delist determination following such non-compliance. On June 10, 2025, the Company timely requested a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel"), which stayed any further action by the Staff. The hearing was held on July 15, 2025.

As previously disclosed, on July 22, 2025, the Company was notified by Nasdaq that the Panel had granted the Company's request for an extension to evidence compliance with the Equity Rule subject to the Company's satisfaction of certain conditions.

As reflected in the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 filed August 14, 2025, the Company reported stockholders' equity in excess of $2.5 million and therefore satisfied the Equity Rule as of June 30, 2025. The Company awaits Nasdaq's confirmation that it has evidenced compliance with the Equity Rule.

About Plus Therapeutics
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system with the potential to enhance clinical outcomes. Combining image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches, the Company is advancing a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in leptomeningeal metastases (LM) and recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). The Company has built a supply chain through strategic partnerships that enable the development, manufacturing, and future potential commercialization of its products. For more information, visit https://plustherapeutics.com/.

Investor Contact
CORE IR
investor@plustherapeutics.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.