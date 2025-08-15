Catheter Precision, Inc. Announces Effectiveness of 1-for-19 Reverse Stock Split

FORT MILLS, S.C., Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK), a US based medical device company focused on developing technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market, announced today that its previously announced 1-for-19 reverse stock split of its common stock became effective at 12:01 A.M. Eastern Time, on August 15, 2025. The Company's common stock will continue to be traded on the NYSE American under the symbol "VTAK" and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on August 15, 2025. The new CUSIP number for the Company's common stock following the reverse stock split will be 74933X708.

Pursuant to the reverse stock split, every 19 shares of the Company's issued common stock will be converted automatically into one issued share of common stock without any change in the par value per share. Stockholders holding shares through book entry on the Company's records will have their shares automatically adjusted to reflect the 1-for-19 reverse stock split. It is not necessary for stockholders holding shares of the Company's common stock in certificated form to exchange their existing stock certificates for new stock certificates of the Company in connection with the reverse stock split, although stockholders may do so if they wish.

The reverse stock split will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder's percentage interest in the Company's equity, except to the extent that the reverse stock split would result in a stockholder owning a fractional share. No fractional shares of common stock will be issued in connection with the reverse split. Stockholders of record who otherwise would be entitled to receive fractional shares will be entitled to receive their pro rata portion of the net proceeds obtained from the aggregation and sale by the exchange agent of the fractional shares resulting from the reverse stock split (reduced by any customary brokerage fees, commissions and other expenses).

The reverse stock split will reduce the number of issued shares of the Company's common stock from 23,316,520 shares to approximately 1,657,640 shares. Proportional adjustments will be made to the number of shares of the Company's common stock issuable upon exercise or conversion of the Company's equity awards and warrants and other convertible securities, as well as the exercise prices thereof, to the extent applicable. Stockholders whose shares are held in brokerage accounts should direct any questions concerning the reverse stock split to their brokers. All stockholders of record may direct questions to the Company's transfer agent, Equiniti Trust Company, via email at https://equiniti.com/us/ast-access/individuals and select GET HELP or by telephone at (800) 937-5449 or (718) 921-8124.

Additional information about the reverse stock split can be found in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 9, 2025, which is available free of charge at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website at https://catheterprecision.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "may," "might," "can," "could," "continue," "depends," "expect," "expand," "forecast," "intend," "predict," "plan," "rely," "should," "will," "may," "seek," or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing and effect of the reverse stock split. The Company's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties include, but aren't limited to, that we will be unable to develop the assets acquired in by KardioNav and Cardionomix unless we are able to obtain additional financing, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all, the results of anticipated trials may not turn out as we currently expect and future trials may not occur on the time tables we expect or may be more costly than anticipated, we do not have sufficient liquidity to fund our operations through December 31, 2025 unless we are able to obtain additional financing or enter into a strategic transaction that would provide additional liquidity, we will not be able to reach profitability unless we are able to achieve our product expansion and growth goals, our research and development and commercialization efforts may depend on entering into agreements with corporate collaborators, we have entered into joint marketing agreements with respect to our products, and may enter into additional joint marketing agreements, that will reduce our revenues from product sales, royalty agreements with respect to our LockeT device will reduce any future profits from this product, if we experience significant disruptions in our information technology systems, our business may be adversely affected, litigation and other legal proceedings may adversely affect our business, if we make acquisitions or divestitures, we could encounter difficulties that harm our business, failure to attract and retain sufficient qualified personnel could also impede our growth, failure to maintain effective internal controls could cause our investors to lose confidence in us and adversely affect the market price of our common stock, we have determined that our internal controls and disclosure controls were not effective as of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 or December 31, 2024, and as a result, without effective remediation of the material weaknesses that we have identified, we may not be able to accurately report our financial results or prevent fraud, our revenues may depend on our customers' receipt of adequate reimbursement from private insurers and government sponsored healthcare programs, we may be unable to compete successfully with companies in our highly competitive industry, many of whom have substantially greater resources than we do, our future operating results depend upon our ability to obtain components in sufficient quantities on commercially reasonable terms or according to schedules, prices, quality and volumes that are acceptable to us, and suppliers may fail to deliver components, or we may be unable to manage these components effectively or obtain these components on such terms, if hospitals, physicians and patients do not accept our current and future products or if the market for indications for which any product candidate is approved is smaller than expected, we may be unable to generate significant revenue, if any, our medical device operations are subject to pervasive and continuing FDA regulatory requirements, our products may be subject to additional recalls, revocations or suspensions after receiving FDA or foreign approval or clearance, which could divert managerial and financial resources, harm our reputation, and adversely affect our business, changes in trade policies among the U.S. and other countries, in particular the imposition of new or higher tariffs, including those recently placed into effect by the Trump administration, are likely to place pressure on our average selling prices as our customers seek to offset the impact of increased tariffs on their own products, increased tariffs or the imposition of other barriers to international trade could have a material adverse effect on our revenues and operating results. The risks and uncertainties described above may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused significant economic uncertainty, or other pandemics, supply chain disruptions from the Ukraine war or Israeli-Hamas conflict and otherwise, and ongoing volatility in the stock markets and the U.S. economy in general. In addition, market conditions that are outside our control could significantly influence the impact of the reverse stock split on our stock price and how our stock is viewed by potential investors.

The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.





