WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 | Ticker-Symbol: 1N00
Frankfurt
15.08.25 | 09:59
3,940 Euro
+0,51 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.08.2025 14:30 Uhr
43 Leser
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 15

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that at the close of business on 14 August 2025 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.

Pence per share
Cum Income

Pence per share
Ex Income

NAV with debt at par value

339.92

333.08

NAV with debt at fair value

344.63

337.79

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

15 August 2025

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


