Freitag, 15.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neue Bohrergebnisse, Sichtgold und eine 7-fache Bewertungslücke, die zu groß ist, um sie zu ignorieren
ACCESS Newswire
15.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

SmartBox Rebrands as Snackify: A New Era of Snack Discovery Begins

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / August 15, 2025 / SmartBox, a pioneer in workplace snack innovation since 2012, is proud to announce its official rebrand to Snackify, effective July 11, 2025.

Snackify Box

Snackify Box
New Snackify Boxes available with card add-ons

Why the change? Over the years, we realized our mission had grown beyond simply buying and selling snacks. We're here to champion emerging snack brands, giving them a platform to expand and reach more customers, while giving our customers access to an exciting, expanded selection of high quality snacks they won't find in their local store.

With Snackify, we're making snack discovery smarter, tastier, and more intentional. Our subscribers can expect even more diverse offerings, exclusive early access to new products, and a curated experience designed to delight.

This bold new identity represents more than a new name - it reflects a renewed commitment to empowering emerging snack brands and delivering smarter snacking solutions to offices and consumers nationwide.

"SmartBox helped transform break rooms across the country," said Brandon Stallings, founder and CEO. "But we realized we're not just here to distribute snacks - we're here to create value for these high-quality emerging brands, inspire better food choices, and make it easier for people to discover snacks they didn't even know they were missing."

With the transition to Snackify, the company is focusing on:

  • Curated snack boxes featuring the best and brightest snacks along with some unique hidden gems

  • Flexible subscription models for homes and office snack programs

  • A dedication to delicious flavor, and discovery in every bite

Snackify builds on SmartBox's legacy of innovation, recognized in publications like INNOVATE® Jacksonville, while expanding its reach and relevance in today's snack-obsessed culture.

Visit www.snackify.co to explore what's next in snacking.

To learn more, visit: snackify.co

Follow us at @snackifycollective for updates.

Contact Information

Snackify Admin
Manager
info@snackify.co
9044477034

.

SOURCE: Snackify



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/introducing-snackify-1061124

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
