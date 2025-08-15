Rome, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2025) - Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX), a technology company focused on omnichannel communications and customer-experience platforms, today announced it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire an equity stake in Digital Innovations Holding Group ("DIG"), a consulting and technology firm operating at the intersection of blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML).

The contemplated transaction would create a strategic alliance to co-develop products, unify data and analytics, and expand joint go-to-market initiatives across Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas.

"This LOI aligns with our strategy to pair Mexedia's communications stack with advanced AI and blockchain capabilities," said Orlando Taddeo, CEO of Mexedia. "Together with DIG, we intend to deliver smarter, credibility-weighted engagement, faster campaign automation, and measurable outcomes for brands."

Stéphane Himbert, CEO of Digital Innovations Holding Group, added:"At DIG, we're building next-generation AI solutions that redefine how marketing is executed and measured. Partnering with Mexedia will allow us to combine intelligent automation with omnichannel reach, giving enterprises the ability to deliver smarter, more impactful campaigns at scale."

Strategic Rationale

Product synergy: Connect Mexedia ON (omnichannel communications, workflow automation) with DIG's AI/ML and blockchain solutions to power intelligent messaging, identity/loyalty, and data-driven marketing at scale.

Go-to-market expansion: Pair Mexedia's enterprise CX portfolio with DIG's consulting, growth marketing, incubation, and R&D services for crypto-adjacent and traditional industries.

Innovation pipeline: Jointly incubate vertical solutions (e.g., financial services, telecom, retail) leveraging AI/ML, smart-contract rails, and omnichannel delivery.

LOI and Next Steps

The LOI is non-binding and subject to customary conditions, including confirmatory due diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements, and any required corporate or regulatory approvals. Mexedia and DIG expect to work toward definitive documentation over the coming weeks; financial terms were not disclosed.

About Mexedia

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX) is a global technology company listed on Euronext Growth Paris. The company provides innovative solutions for managing brand-customer communications, combining SMS, omnichannel marketing, and workflow automation. Through its Mexedia ON suite, it delivers tools that integrate AI, IoT, and advanced analytics, enabling businesses to simplify operations and enhance customer relationships. Guided by a leadership team with proven expertise in business, finance, strategy, and technology, Mexedia pursues sustainable, scalable growth while maintaining a strong commitment to innovation and long-term value creation.

About Digital Innovations Holding Group (DIG)

Digital Innovations Holding Group (DIG) is an AI technology company focused on the development of advanced tools for digital marketing. Through proprietary language models, automation frameworks, and a growing developer ecosystem, DIG empowers brands, agencies, and institutions to execute intelligent, high-performance campaigns at scale. To contact DIG, please visit the company's contact page at https://digitalinnovationsgroup.ai/contact-us/.

Digital Innovations Holding Group - Please submit inquiries via the DIG contact form.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated equity investment, strategic partnership and alliance, product integration, and timing. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Neither party undertakes any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262531

SOURCE: Mexedia