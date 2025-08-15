u-blox AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
Thalwil, Switzerland - August 15, 2025 - In response to media reports, u-blox Holding AG ("u-blox") (SIX: UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, confirms that it is currently negotiating with Advent International, L.P. a possible transaction involving a takeover of u-blox. Whether a transaction will materialize is open at this stage.
Further announcements will be made by u-blox if, when and as required.
