Upgraded Cloud Gaming Solution Helps Developers Convert More Players into Payers with Instant Access, Smarter Campaigns, and Full Control Over Game Trials, No Downloads, No Installs

Xsolla, a global commerce company helping developers launch, grow and monetize their games, announces today game trials as a new focus for its Cloud Gaming solution. Designed to help developers and publishers boost visibility, player acquisition, and conversion, the upgraded Cloud Gaming solution bridges the gap between marketing and monetization by enabling instant game access, real-time performance tracking, and flexible pay-to-play models.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250815871365/en/

(Graphic: Xsolla)

In an increasingly competitive cloud gaming market projected to surpass $10.4 billion in global revenue by 2025, developers are seeking scalable and cost-effective ways to engage players both before and after launch. With over 19,000 games added to Steam in 2024 alone, visibility and differentiation are more critical than ever. Xsolla's upgraded Cloud Gaming solution addresses these challenges by offering a frictionless way for players to try games instantly in the browser, while enabling publishers to monetize that engagement through in-stream purchases, game key sales, and direct referrals.

Players can instantly launch a game without downloads or installs with a simple "Play Now" button or deep-link listing on x.la/cloud-gaming. Using our "Play Before You Buy" feature, players can try the game for up to 15 minutes in a cloud-streamed session before deciding to purchase. These trial experiences support pay-as-you-go monetization and full-game purchases through direct key sales, including platforms like Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Epic Games, all accessible through the in-stream overlay.

Key benefits of Xsolla Cloud Gaming Trials include:

Instant Game Access: One-click browser-based demos with no install required.

Flexible Monetization Models: Support for play-before-you-buy, pay-as-you-go, and direct key sales.

Publisher Control: Full ownership over data, player journeys, and campaign performance.

Marketing Attribution: Real-time tracking of engagement, referral sources, and conversion.

Controlled Distribution: Whitelisting tools for media access, VIP demos, or phased campaign launches.

Global Reach with Lower Cost: Direct-to-consumer and Xsolla Mall distribution lowers acquisition costs.

"With Cloud Gaming Trials, we've created a powerful way to transform marketing campaigns into measurable sales engines," said Chris Hewish, President at Xsolla. "You no longer need to wait for a wishlist or an install; we're giving the ability to provide players with instant access to their favorite games while giving developers full control over what happens next."

Cloud Gaming Trials is ideal for pre-launch community building and post-launch re-engagement. Studios can list demos on Xsolla's cloud store to drive early interest and conversion. Once live, publishers can use the same tools to enable sampling, track click-through-to-purchase rates, and adjust campaign targeting based on performance. By combining flexible monetization with actionable data, developers can optimize marketing spend and grow their audience more effectively.

Unlike traditional marketplaces where visibility is algorithm-dependent and analytics are limited, Xsolla Cloud Gaming Trials puts discovery and data back in the hands of creators. The platform empowers teams to run whitelisted demos for press, partners, or influencers, enabling targeted promotions without public exposure.

Xsolla invites developers, studios, and publishers to utilize Cloud Gaming Trials to boost conversion, expand player reach, and streamline campaign execution.

To start or list your game on the Xsolla Cloud Store, visit x.la/cloud-gaming or contact the Xsolla Publisher team.

For a complete list of enhancements and developer tools, visit: xsolla.pro/rws25cloudgaming

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company with robust tools and services to help developers solve the inherent challenges of the video game industry. From indie to AAA, companies partner with Xsolla to help them fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games. Grounded in the belief in the future of video games, Xsolla is resolute in the mission to bring opportunities together, and continually make new resources available to creators. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record and has helped over 1,500+ game developers to reach more players and grow their businesses around the world. With more paths to profits and ways to win, developers have all the things needed to enjoy the game.

For more information, visit xsolla.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250815871365/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact



Derrick Stembridge

Vice President of Global Public Relations, Xsolla

d.stembridge@xsolla.com