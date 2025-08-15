China Daily: Visionary Pathway: Living Green

BEIJING, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily:

Two decades ago, in the village of Yucun in Anji county, Zhejiang province, Xi Jinping - then Party chief of the province - first proposed the concept that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets. Twenty years on, that vision has reshaped the region.

Anji has gone from quarrying to pioneering green growth, where drones and big data help protect the environment. The clean air and lush landscapes have sparked a new wave of growth: Digital nomads, global entrepreneurs, and eco-conscious freelancers are settling down, bringing fresh ideas and business models. In Anji, nature isn't just preserved - it's powering the future.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z17yIi0l_b4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/visionary-pathway-living-green-302530900.html