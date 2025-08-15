Anzeige
Neue Bohrergebnisse, Sichtgold und eine 7-fache Bewertungslücke, die zu groß ist, um sie zu ignorieren
Ambience Healthcare Joins Epic Toolbox, Unlocking Advanced AI Functionality Within Haiku for Epic Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 15, 2025 / Ambience Healthcare, a leading AI platform for documentation, coding, and clinical documentation integrity (CDI), today announced it has joined Epic's Toolbox program for Ambient Voice Recognition.

Joining the Toolbox program will expand the availability of Ambience's AI-powered documentation capabilities to a broader range of Epic customers and launch Ambience's latest integration with Epic's Ambient Module and Haiku.

This latest iteration of Ambience's integration with Epic, which has been live since 2023, enables Ambience's unique, frontier capabilities directly inside of Haiku-aligned with Epic's Toolbox Blueprint for Ambient Voice Recognition. Core capabilities include:

Contextual intelligence for visit documentation

  • Ambience uses clinical intelligence to incorporate additional aspects of the patient's chart, such as prior notes, diagnostics, and more, into the current note

AI-integrated coding support

  • The ability to surface accurate and precise ICD-10 coding suggestions and generate "coding-aware" documentation that supports selected codes

Comprehensive care setting availability

  • Clinicians can launch from Haiku in outpatient, ED, and inpatient settings

"Joining Epic's Toolbox program reflects our deep commitment to providing the power of Ambience to clinicians, integrated deeply within their workflows," said Nikhil Buduma, Co-Founder and Chief Scientist at Ambience Healthcare. "We're focused on giving Epic customers the flexibility to adopt ambient AI as seamlessly as possible. Our goal is to deliver measurable reductions in documentation time and clinician burden, while improving note quality, compliance, and EHR experience."

About Ambience Healthcare

Ambience Healthcare is the leading AI platform for documentation, coding, and clinical workflow, built to reduce administrative burden and protect revenue integrity at the point of care. Trusted by top health systems across North America, Ambience's platform is live across outpatient, emergency, and inpatient settings, supporting more than 100 specialties with real-time, coding-aware documentation. The platform integrates directly with Epic, Oracle Cerner, athenahealth, and other major EHRs. Founded in 2020 by Mike Ng and Nikhil Buduma, Ambience is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Oak HC/FT, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), OpenAI Startup Fund, Kleiner Perkins, and other leading investors.

Epic and Haiku are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

Media Contact

Karina Stabile
Aria Marketing for Ambience Healthcare
kstabile@ariamarketing.com
516-317-5835

SOURCE: Ambience



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ambience-healthcare-joins-epic-toolbox-unlocking-advanced-ai-function-1061143

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
