OSL to Supply New Drone Defense System for Norwegian Ministry of Defence

Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency awards framework agreement worth up to NOK 938 million (USD 91 million) for CUAS capabilities at Ørland Air Station

READING, England, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency has signed a contract with a British company, Operational Solutions Ltd. (OSL), for the purchase of new anti-drone systems. The systems being acquired are known as anti-drone systems, also called "Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems," or C-UAS, which will protect bases as well as stationary objects and installations from drones.

The framework agreement with OSL is worth up to NOK 938 million and will last for four years, with an option to extend for up to three years. The first order concerns anti-drone capacity for Ørland Air Station.

"Strengthening the ability to protect against aerial threats is a main priority in the government's long-term plan for the defense sector. The war in Ukraine and the conflicts in the Middle East clearly show that drones represent a significant threat that we must also be able to protect ourselves against. It is therefore gratifying that we have quickly established a framework agreement for the procurement of systems that can protect us against this type of threat," says Norwegian Minister of Defence Tore O. Sandvik.

"The framework agreement we have now established will ensure that the Armed Forces have the capacity to combat smaller unmanned aerial systems (UAS). The agreement ensures that we can easily procure more and rapidly expand our capacity. OSL has delivered similar systems to other customers and demonstrated the ability to deliver on time, within budget, and to the required performance," says Gro Jære, Director of the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency. The anti-drone system will supplement existing air defense systems and will consist of a command and control system (C2 system), sensors, and effectors, both kinetic and non-Kinetic.

To coordinate with other air defense resources at the air station, the anti-drone system will be integrated with other command and control functions on the base and with civilian aviation. A software adaptation on the system being procured will also allow it to replace the current bird radar at Ørland, a replacement that had to be made regardless, as the current radar is nearing the end of its expected service life. There was great interest in the C-UAS competition announced by the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency in autumn 2024.

"We are proud to have been chosen by the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency for this important project. The procurement team carried out a thorough and efficient competition, and we expect this high pace to continue toward the first installation. It is a pleasure to work with such an engaged and knowledgeable customer team," says Mark Legh-Smith, CEO and founder of OSL.

About OSL

OSL is a UK-based security technology company specialising in adaptive, multi-layered solutions to protect high-value, risk-prone environments from unauthorised drones and other emerging threats. Founded by security and operational experts, OSL delivers advanced, technology-agnostic systems that integrate layered sensors, proprietary AI, and real-time data fusion to safeguard complex 3D spaces.

Its core platform, FACE, enables centralised monitoring, precise threat detection, and autonomous response capabilities across both aerial and ground domains. From design and deployment to 24/7 remote monitoring and lifecycle support, OSL provides full-spectrum protection tailored to each operational environment.

www.osltechnology.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/osl-to-supply-new-drone-defense-system-for-norwegian-ministry-of-defence-302531040.html