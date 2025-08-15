Cascale Underscores Importance of Data, Leadership, and Resilience at Texworld

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 15, 2025 / Ashley Buchalter, manager of global membership development, AMER at Cascale, recently joined a panel of industry experts at Texworld in New York to discuss increased pressure on brands and manufacturers to uphold sustainability commitments. The conversation focused on the challenges of navigating rising costs, evolving regulations, and ongoing supply chain disruptions. Panelists also explored practical strategies companies can adopt to build resilience in this complex environment, without compromising their long-term sustainability goals.

The "Sustainability Under Pressure: Leading Through Uncertainty" panel was moderated by Edward Hertzman, chief executive officer of Hertzman Global Ventures and founder of Sourcing Journal, and included Lisa Diegel, director of global sustainability, Faherty Brand.

Speaking on the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the feasibility of achieving SDG targets, Buchalter acknowledged the significant challenges companies face in this endeavor. However, she emphasized the importance of persistence and maintaining a long-term vision. She also highlighted the critical role of data-backed science for companies to set baselines and reach targets.

Buchalter went on to highlight the vital role of executive leadership in driving sustainability commitments, noting Cascale's membership, which offers companies valuable opportunities to access the support needed to engage and influence leadership toward taking meaningful action.

Buchalter concluded by highlighting priority sustainable development goals for apparel brands, specifically Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG 7) to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable modern energy and increase the share of renewable energy globally. She also noted Decent Work and Economic Growth (DGS 8) as another priority goal, which would promote sustained, inclusive economic growth with full, productive employment and eradicate forced labor, modern slavery, and child labor.



