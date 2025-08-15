Texas Tech Health El Paso's Lifesaving Cancer Prevention Programs Receive Nearly $5 Million in CPRIT Grants

Grants will expand efforts across underserved communities in West and South Texas

EL PASO, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / August 15, 2025 / Early cancer detection saves lives. When diagnosed early, a patient's five-year survival rate is nearly four times higher than when found at later stages.

CPRIT award

The Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas awarded two major cancer prevention grants totaling nearly $5 million to Texas Tech Health El Paso to expand life-saving screenings in West and South Texas.

To support these lifesaving efforts, the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) awarded nearly $5 million to Texas Tech Health El Paso in May. The funding will expand two key cancer prevention programs: the Southwest Coalition for Colorectal Cancer Screening (SuCCCeS) and the Breast Cancer Education, Screening and Navigation Program (BEST).

Both are led by Jennifer Molokwu, M.D., M.P.H., director of Cancer Prevention and Control in the Department of Family and Community Medicine. Dr. Mokokwu said catching cancer early is truly amazing and she always tells a story about a man who was screened and having a colonoscopy.

"In just one visit, I was able to tell him that he had cancer, but I also told him that he was cured because we were able to remove it during the colonoscopy," she said. "It's moments like these that remind us why we do what we do. Our goal is to catch cancer early so that patients don't have to bear the heavy burden of prolonged cancer treatments. Early detection can truly save lives."

Since 2011, more than 55,500 uninsured or underinsured residents from El Paso and West Texas have enrolled in SuCCCeS and BEST, resulting in the detection of 77 breast cancers, and 39 colorectal cancers. The regions served face high poverty, low high school graduation rates, and limited access to health insurance.

Breast cancer's five-year survival rate is 99% when caught early, compared to 31% in later stages. Colorectal cancer survival rates drop from 91% in early stages to 15% when diagnosed late.

These awards bring Texas Tech Health El Paso's total CPRIT funding to more than $43.2 million since 2011 - underscoring the university's leadership in cancer prevention for underserved communities.

BEST: Empowering Breast Cancer Detection

BEST received $2,499,980 for screening, education and navigation services across 33 counties, including 28 rural and 12 border counties serving over 3 million people.

The program is expected to:

Reach 200,000 individuals

Deliver 53,000 educational interventions

Provide 30,000 navigation services

Complete nearly 5,000 clinical screenings

SuCCCeS: Colon Cancer Screening for Rural Texas

SuCCCeS received $2,499,965 to expand colorectal prevention services across 43 counties, in many rural or border regions. The program will provide comprehensive screenings, strengthen partnerships, and guarantee 100% diagnostic follow-up and treatment navigation.

About CPRIT

A $6 billion, 20-year initiative, CPRIT represents the largest state cancer research investment in U.S. history. It has awarded over $3.9 billion, recruited 334 researchers, and funded 74 startups. Learn more: www.cprit.texas.gov

Fox Cancer Center: The Future of Cancer Care in El Paso

The Fox Cancer Center at Texas Tech Health El Paso will be the first comprehensive cancer center in West Texas. Groundbreaking is set for Sept. 17, 2025.

The center will provide advanced treatment, research opportunities, and clinical trials, allowing patients to receive world-class care close to home.

Learn more: www.ttuhscepimpact.org/fox-cancer-center

About Texas Tech Health El Paso

Serving 108 counties in West Texas, Texas Tech Health El Paso is a federally designated Hispanic-Serving Institution focused on health education, research, and care. Since 2013, it has graduated more than 2,600 professionals, including its first dental class in 2025. Visit ttuhscepimpact.org

