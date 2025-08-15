Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neue Bohrergebnisse, Sichtgold und eine 7-fache Bewertungslücke, die zu groß ist, um sie zu ignorieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
15.08.2025 16:02 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CKH Group Recognized in IPA's Top 400 CPAs List

CKH Group has been named one of the nation's Top 400 CPA Firms by INSIDE Public Accounting

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / August 15, 2025 / CKH Group is proud to announce that it has been recognized by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) as one of the Top 400 CPA firms in the United States, earning a national ranking of #353 on IPA's prestigious 2025 Top 500 list. This annual ranking is widely regarded as a benchmark of excellence within the accounting profession, highlighting the top-performing firms across the country based on net revenue.

IPA Top 400 Award

IPA Top 400 Award
Shows the Inside Public Accounting Top 400 Firms award, which has been awarded to CKH Group

With more than approximately 46,000 CPA firms operating across the U.S., earning a place within the Top 500, and particularly the Top 400, places CKH Group in the top 1% of firms nationwide. The IPA rankings are the result of extensive annual surveys and analysis of firm financials, offering an objective look at leadership within the industry.

"From a small team with big dreams to a nationally recognized firm, being named to the IPA Top 400 is a reminder that size is the consequence rather than a cause of success," says Kate Kudrenko, CEO at CKH Group.

Widely regarded as one of the most comprehensive and long-standing rankings in the accounting profession, the IPA Top 500 list offers a definitive view of the largest and most successful CPA firms in the country. Rankings are based on rigorous annual financial data from firms nationwide, and placement within the Top 400 reflects CKH Group's continued expansion and strategic growth in the profession.

"Earning a place in the IPA Top 400 is a powerful reflection of our team's commitment to excellence, innovation, and client impact," adds Nick Catrakilis, Executive Chairman at CKH Group. "At CKH, we're proud to be shaping the future of accounting with a global mindset and a relentless drive to deliver value beyond the numbers."

About CKH Group
Headquartered in Atlanta, CKH Group is a CPA firm offering full-service accounting, tax, assurance, and advisory services to individuals, businesses, multinational corporations, and government entities. As a small business with global resources, their business model gives the boutique, client-first approach, with big-firm capabilities to scale for larger projects. For more information about CKH Group visit www.ckhgroup.com

Contact Information

Storm Haas
Marketing Coordinator
ckhmarketing@ckhgroup.com
7704959077

.

SOURCE: CKH Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ckh-group-recognized-in-ipas-top-400-cpas-list-1061140

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.