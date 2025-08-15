CKH Group Recognized in IPA's Top 400 CPAs List

CKH Group has been named one of the nation's Top 400 CPA Firms by INSIDE Public Accounting

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / August 15, 2025 / CKH Group is proud to announce that it has been recognized by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) as one of the Top 400 CPA firms in the United States, earning a national ranking of #353 on IPA's prestigious 2025 Top 500 list. This annual ranking is widely regarded as a benchmark of excellence within the accounting profession, highlighting the top-performing firms across the country based on net revenue.

IPA Top 400 Award

Shows the Inside Public Accounting Top 400 Firms award, which has been awarded to CKH Group

With more than approximately 46,000 CPA firms operating across the U.S., earning a place within the Top 500, and particularly the Top 400, places CKH Group in the top 1% of firms nationwide. The IPA rankings are the result of extensive annual surveys and analysis of firm financials, offering an objective look at leadership within the industry.

"From a small team with big dreams to a nationally recognized firm, being named to the IPA Top 400 is a reminder that size is the consequence rather than a cause of success," says Kate Kudrenko, CEO at CKH Group.

Widely regarded as one of the most comprehensive and long-standing rankings in the accounting profession, the IPA Top 500 list offers a definitive view of the largest and most successful CPA firms in the country. Rankings are based on rigorous annual financial data from firms nationwide, and placement within the Top 400 reflects CKH Group's continued expansion and strategic growth in the profession.

"Earning a place in the IPA Top 400 is a powerful reflection of our team's commitment to excellence, innovation, and client impact," adds Nick Catrakilis, Executive Chairman at CKH Group. "At CKH, we're proud to be shaping the future of accounting with a global mindset and a relentless drive to deliver value beyond the numbers."

About CKH Group

Headquartered in Atlanta, CKH Group is a CPA firm offering full-service accounting, tax, assurance, and advisory services to individuals, businesses, multinational corporations, and government entities. As a small business with global resources, their business model gives the boutique, client-first approach, with big-firm capabilities to scale for larger projects. For more information about CKH Group visit www.ckhgroup.com

