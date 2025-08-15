MASS Group Named an Accelerator in Nucleus Research's 2025 MES Technology Value Matrix

Recognition from Nucleus Research highlights MASS Group's Traceability Made Easy (TME®) software solution for its usability, market momentum, and impact in the MES space.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / August 15, 2025 / MASS Group, a leading provider in manufacturing execution and asset management software solutions, announced today that its flagship commercial off-the-shelf platform, Traceability Made Easy® (TME®), has been recognized as an Accelerator in the 2025 Nucleus Research MES Technology Value Matrix.

The Nucleus Research MES Technology Value Matrix evaluates vendors based on usability and functionality, measurements Nucleus has found to be the most accurate predictor of the value customers achieve.

Nucleus Research's recognition of MASS Group as an Accelerator reflects the company's usability, market momentum, and ability to help customers realize value quickly while continuing to innovate. The ranking is based on a combination of product capabilities and insights gathered directly from customer feedback.

"Being recognized by Nucleus Research as an Accelerator in MES validates our commitment to delivering technology that drives measurable results for manufacturers," said Chris Pickett, CEO of MASS Group. "Our focus has always been on operational excellence, ease of use, and enabling our customers to see ROI faster."

MASS Group's TME® MES platform earned this distinction for its ease of configuration, rapid time-to-value, and ability to provide real-time visibility, compliance, and efficiency without operational disruption.

"Our placement as Accelerator reflects not only our current capabilities but also the roadmap we've set to deliver even greater value to our customers," added Paul Vassallo CTO of MASS Group. "We will continue to advance the platform's capabilities to meet and anticipate our customers' evolving needs."

This recognition underscores MASS Group's momentum in the manufacturing technology space and its ability to deliver measurable results in implementation speed, operational efficiency, and overall manufacturing performance.

About MASS Group

MASS Group is a leader in manufacturing execution, asset management, and warehouse management solutions that empowers organizations with cutting-edge technology and industry expertise to digitally transform their operation. With a proven implementation methodology backed by exceptional customer support, MASS Group delivers smooth adoption and optimal performance. Its highly configurable, no-scripting, no-programming TME® platform empowers businesses to streamline workflows, improve data visibility, and adapt swiftly to evolving industry requirements. For more information, visit www.massgroup.com.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services. The company's ROI-focused research approach provides unique insight into the actual results technology solutions deliver, allowing organizations to cut through marketing hype to understand real operational value and select or renew the best technology solution for their environment. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com

SOURCE: MASS Group

