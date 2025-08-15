Anzeige
Neue Bohrergebnisse, Sichtgold und eine 7-fache Bewertungslücke, die zu groß ist, um sie zu ignorieren
15.08.2025 16:06 Uhr
Bybit's Daily Treasure Hunt Returns with 220,000 USDT Prize Pool and Lower Entry Barriers

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the return of its Daily Treasure Hunt event in a newly enhanced, lower-barrier format designed to be easy to join and rewarding for all participants, especially new users. Running from August 18 to September 21, 2025, the reimagined campaign features simpler mechanics, a monthly rewards structure, and instant-win opportunities, making it easier than ever to take part and win.

Key changes in this year's campaign include:

Lower barrier to rewards: users can trade as little as 1,000?USDT daily to collect 100 points per day - enough to redeem rewards worth up to 100?USDT during the campaign, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Monthly rewards format: points now accumulate over the month, with access to a 220,000?USDT monthly prize pool.

Simpler, more varied tasks: a wider range of daily, limited-time, and engagement tasks, from small-volume trades to exploring new features or consuming educational content.

New reward features: daily check-ins with bonus points for consecutive logins (no cost, no trade required), plus scratch cards (100,000 available) redeemable for instant prizes up to 1,000?USDT, contributing to a 100,000?USDT scratch prize pool.

This campaign is designed with new users in mind, ensuring a level playing field for all participants. There's no need to worry about large-scale traders dominating the rewards - everyone has an equal opportunity to benefit. The focus is simple: Small is big, meaning even small trades across any product are counted. And Slow is fast - by checking in for 20 consecutive days, users can earn an extra 10 points, entirely for free. It's a straightforward, inclusive approach that rewards consistency and participation, not just high-volume trading.

The revamped Points Plaza remains a central feature, allowing users to redeem points for cash rewards, airdrops valued up to 100?USDT, or exclusive benefits such as VIP Trial Passes for premium features lasting seven days or more.

The latest iteration of Daily Treasure Hunt reflects Bybit's commitment to offering lower-barrier, inclusive campaigns that reward consistent participation and make it simple for anyone, especially new users, to enjoy the platform.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

Bybit's Daily Treasure Hunt Returns with 220,000 USDT Prize Pool and Lower Entry Barriers

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2751317/Bybit_s_Daily_Treasure_Hunt_Returns_220_000_USDT_Prize_Pool.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybits-daily-treasure-hunt-returns-with-220-000-usdt-prize-pool-and-lower-entry-barriers-302530916.html

