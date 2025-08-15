BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 15
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc
LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31
Portfolio Holdings
A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc as at 31 May 2025 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/beri-portfolio-disclosure.pdf
Sarah Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 3000
15 August 2025
