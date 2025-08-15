BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 15



BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31



Portfolio Holdings



A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc as at 31 May 2025 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:



https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/beri-portfolio-disclosure.pdf



Sarah Beynsberger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 3000



15 August 2025



