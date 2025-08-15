Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market is Estimated to Reach USD 1299.67 Billion by 2032 | SkyQuest Technology Consulting

The aerospace parts manufacturing market is being driven by the growing demand for commercial aircraft. The sector's growth is fueled by the continuous rise in international air travel, which increases the demand for parts and systems used by manufacturers to build new aircraft. Additionally, the aerospace parts manufacturing industry is growing as a result of increased funding and interest in space exploration. Components for satellites, rockets, and space exploration vehicles are needed as both public and private organizations focus on space exploration.

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyQuest Technology Consulting published a report, titled, 'Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2032', valued at USD 949.66 Billion in 2024. With a projected CAGR of 4.0% from 2025 to 2032, the market is expected to reach USD 1299.67 Billion by the end of 2032. Significant developments in commercial aerospace, the expansion of air passenger and freight volumes globally, and the economic growth of emerging countries are expected to propel industry growth.

Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Dynamics:

The increasing need for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions is positively affecting industry demand. Significant developments in commercial aerospace, the expansion of air passenger and freight volumes worldwide, and the economic growth of emerging countries are expected to propel industry growth. It is anticipated that as air travel and transportation increase, so will the demand for the manufacturing of aerospace components used in aircraft. The increased demand for transportation is expected to increase aircraft production, leading to contract extensions between aerospace part suppliers and aircraft manufacturing companies. Furthermore, it is anticipated that higher defense spending will promote innovation and quicken technological advancements in the industry by reducing operating costs and improving aircraft efficiency.

Recent Developments in Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market

In order to meet the growing demand from data centers and EV infrastructure, as well as the trend toward electric grid modernization, Eaton invested USD 340 million in 2025 to increase transformer production capacity in South Carolina.

Safran strengthened its MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) capabilities in the Americas in 2025 when it completed the acquisition of CRT, a U.S.-based expert in aircraft engine parts repair.

Safran agreed to sell Woodward its electromechanical actuation division in the Americas in 2024, subject to regulatory clearance in the middle of 2025.

Major Challenges in Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Industry

The cyclical nature of the aerospace industry, which impacts consumer demand, presents challenges for the market for manufacturing aerospace parts. This cyclicality has an impact on the overall well-being of the aviation sector and is closely linked to the state of the economy. Orders for new aircraft and related parts may be delayed or cancelled as a result of financial difficulties that airlines may face during recessions or other crises. Because of this, the demand for aerospace parts fluctuates, which affects manufacturers' production levels and revenue streams.

Moreover, the industry's reliance on a stable economy emphasizes how vulnerable aerospace part manufacturing is to economic downturns. Businesses in this market need to use effective cross-economic cycle strategies, like diversification, cost control, and production capacity flexibility, to withstand the effects of demand fluctuations and preserve long-term viability.

Competitive Landscape:

The global aerospace parts manufacturing industry is quite competitive since big companies like Safran, Eaton Corporation, and Rolls-Royce are using a lot of different techniques. Safran is focusing on buying and selling businesses to make its main business more efficient. Eaton, on the other hand, is expanding its manufacturing capacity to satisfy the growing demand for electric vehicles and the grid. Rolls-Royce puts a lot of focus on making things that last and improving propulsion systems. Investments in lightweight and highly efficient parts, regional expansions, and strategic partnerships are other important factors that affect competitive posture.

The major players in the Aerospace Parts Manufacturing industry include,

JAMCO Corporation

Intrex Aerospace

Rolls Royce plc

CAMAR Aircraft Parts Company

Safran Group

Woodward, Inc.

Engineered Propulsion System

Eaton Corporation plc

Aequs

Aero Engineering & Manufacturing Co.

GE Aviation

Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Segmentation:

The global aerospace parts manufacturing market is segmented into product, end use, and region. By product, the market is classified into engines, aerostructure, cabin interiors, equipment, system & support, avionics, and insulation components. Depending on end use, it is divided into commercial aircraft, business aircraft, and military aircraft.

By product, due to the growing need for sophisticated, fuel-efficient propulsion systems, the engines segment of the aerospace parts manufacturing market was the largest in 2024. Next-generation engine technology gained popularity, particularly in North America and Asia-Pacific, as airlines and defense agencies modernized their fleets.

By end use, in 2024, commercial aircraft held the largest market share based on their usage. The resurgence of international travel caused major airlines to place large orders for new aircraft, which in turn caused the market to grow.

Regional Insights

The North American aerospace parts manufacturing market grew significantly in 2024 due to the presence of large defense contractors and aircraft manufacturers. Due to plans for fleet modernization and increased spending on next-generation aircraft parts, the United States has the highest demand in the region.

The Asia-Pacific market grew rapidly in 2024 because more people wanted to travel by air and because nations like China, India, and Japan are able to produce more goods domestically. Additionally, regional governments increased their funding for aerospace defense, which resulted in the purchase of more parts.

The European market remained strong in 2024 due to the continued production of large OEMs like Rolls-Royce and Airbus. Fuel-efficient and lightweight components were encouraged by environmental regulations. New concepts for the design of components and materials followed.

When nations like Brazil and the United Arab Emirates invested in aerospace maintenance facilities and infrastructure in 2024, LAMEA witnessed a slight increase. As regional airlines expanded and the demand for military aircraft increased, the aviation parts industry grew even more.

