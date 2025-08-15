Pacific Assets Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)-Correction

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 15

The following amendment has been made to the 'Net Asset Value(s)' announcement released on 15 August 2025.

The date at the bottom of the annoucement should have been stated 15 August 2025 and not 15 augusti 2025.

The full revised text is shown below.

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC

LEI:2138008U8QPGAESFYA48

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 14 August 2025 was 392.29p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

15 August 2025