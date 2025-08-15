Anzeige
Freitag, 15.08.2025
Neue Bohrergebnisse, Sichtgold und eine 7-fache Bewertungslücke, die zu groß ist, um sie zu ignorieren
15.08.2025 15:36 Uhr
CREATD INC.: Creatd, Inc. Files S-1 Registration Statement with SEC, Signaling Readiness for Future National Exchange Uplisting

  • Creatd, Inc. (OTC: CRTD) today filed an S-1 registration statement with the SEC, its first since December 2023.
  • There is no new financing associated with this S-1.
  • Filing follows the company's complete balance sheet reset, achieving $9M in positive net equity as of August 12, 2025.

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creatd, Inc. (OTC: CRTD) announced today that it has filed an S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This filing, the company's first since December 2023, marks the beginning of the re-registration of Creatd's securities and is accompanied by fully audited, up-to-date financials. The move comes on the heels of the company's recently released financial results, which highlighted a $32M turnaround over 18 months and a swing to $9M in positive net equity as of today.

The S-1 filing does not include an accompanying capital raise; rather, its primary purpose is to reestablish Creatd's registration with the SEC as the company advances toward meeting the requirements for a potential uplisting to a national exchange. This milestone follows nearly two years of operational restructuring and strategic execution aimed at building long-term shareholder value.

"We have worked furiously for nearly two years. Today makes it all worth it," said Jeremy Frommer, Creatd's CEO and Chairman. "This S-1 filing is more than a compliance step; it is a statement of strength and intent."

About Creatd
Creatd, Inc. (OTC: CRTD) is a company focused on investing in and operating businesses across technology, media, consumer, and capital markets. The Company builds, acquires, and accelerates assets with strong fundamentals and high growth potential, supported by a shared infrastructure built for scalability and transparency.

For further information, contact:

Creatd, Inc.:

Creatd Investor Relations

ir@creatd.com


