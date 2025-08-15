MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s) - Correction

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 15

The following amendment has been made to the 'Net Asset Value(s)' announcement released on 15 August 2025.

The date at the bottom of the annoucement should have been stated 15 August 2025 and not 15 augusti 2025.

The full revised text is shown below.

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 14 August 2025 was 389.02p (ex-income) 390.49p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

15 August 2025