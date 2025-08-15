BlueFletch Launches Healthcare Mobility Solution That Reduces Device Authentication Time From 30 Seconds to Under One Second

New BlueFletch Healthcare solution transforms clinical workflow efficiency while supporting healthcare organizations' regulatory compliance requirements

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / August 15, 2025 / BlueFletch, a leading provider of enterprise mobility solutions trusted by Fortune 500 companies, today announced the launch of BlueFletch Healthcare, a comprehensive solution specifically engineered for healthcare organizations managing shared mobile devices across clinical environments. Built with healthcare regulatory requirements in mind, the new offering addresses the critical challenge facing healthcare teams: the need for instant, secure access to patient information while supporting organizations in meeting stringent data protection and regulatory standards.

BlueFletch Healthcare

BlueFletch Healthcare logo

Solving Healthcare's Mobility Dilemma

Healthcare organizations face unique challenges in managing mobile devices used by clinical staff across shift-based environments. Traditional authentication methods create dangerous delays in patient care scenarios, while generic enterprise solutions fail to address the stringent security and compliance requirements of healthcare environments. BlueFletch Healthcare eliminates these barriers by providing purpose-built solutions that enable healthcare workers to access critical patient data in under one second while incorporating security features designed to support healthcare organizations' HIPAA compliance efforts.

"Healthcare organizations can't afford to compromise on either security or speed when it comes to accessing patient information," said Richard Makerson, CEO at BlueFletch. "BlueFletch Healthcare delivers the rare combination of clinical-grade security with consumer-level user experience, specifically designed for the life-and-death urgency of clinical environments."

Revolutionary Authentication Reduces Access Time by 97%

BlueFletch Healthcare's advanced authentication capabilities transform the clinical workflow by reducing device login time from traditional 30-second password entries to under one second through NFC badge tap, biometric authentication, or secure PIN access. Key features include:

Advanced Authentication Infrastructure: NFC badge-based authentication for instant device access, biometric authentication supporting facial recognition, Enterprise Password Manager for legacy system integration, and single sign-on (SSO) capabilities across healthcare tools and applications.

Healthcare Regulatory Support Features: Comprehensive security architecture designed to support HIPAA compliance initiatives, enhanced PHI safeguards with automatic session cleanup, advanced audit logging capabilities, and granular access controls ensuring clinicians access only authorized patient data.

Proven Results and Market Impact

Healthcare organizations deploying BlueFletch Healthcare typically experience authentication time reduced from 30 seconds to under 1 second, 80% reduction in security incidents, $800+ annual savings per device, and 20% reduction in IT support costs.

Built on BlueFletch's proven enterprise platform that has secured shared devices used by millions of frontline workers across Fortune 500 companies, BlueFletch Healthcare integrates seamlessly with existing hospital IT infrastructure, including Electronic Health Record systems, identity providers, and Mobile Device Management platforms.

Availability

BlueFletch Healthcare is available immediately for Android, Windows, and iOS devices. Healthcare organizations can engage through a structured proof-of-concept process.

About BlueFletch

Founded in 2008 and based in Atlanta, BlueFletch is a leading innovator in enterprise mobility software, specializing in securing and managing shared devices for frontline teams. For over 15 years, the company has been trusted by industry leaders across retail, healthcare, transportation & logistics, and manufacturing. BlueFletch's solutions are built on Google's validated architecture and designed specifically for the unique challenges of shared device environments and the stringent security requirements of healthcare organizations.

SOURCE: BlueFletch

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bluefletch-launches-healthcare-mobility-solution-that-reduces-dev-1061484