Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2025) - Silver Birch Growth Inc. (SBG) has launched The Collective, a 100-person network of senior operators who have scaled businesses and made high-stakes calls. The group delivers unfiltered opinions on innovative tech to C-suite leaders at brands, while fostering word-of-mouth executive introductions. Members benefit from advisory gigs and royalties on warm intros, access to a curated community that puts its members ahead of emerging tech trends.

In a market craving discreet access to knowledge without salespeople, the Collective shares opinions and saves on buying direct, thanks to rebates for valued input.

"This ends up being one of the most profitable ways for founders to grow, while gaining high-value customers who give valued feedback," Founder Randy Gilling said.

Consulting contracts often add undue cash outlay-appeasing legacy business models like professional services. SBG has assembled senior operators who have actually run companies and faced tough calls. These people get on calls with brands at no cost, and are available fractionally in addition to being contributors for product research. SBG earns through wholesale deals with Founders building great tech, displacing expensive sales and marketing overhead required to scale sales. Brands and C-suites join a free but need to qualify. They get priority access to resources, visibility into how solutions are being adopted at peer companies in their markets, and they get to spot unicorns before everyone else knows about them. SBG has trusted technical partners for fast onboarding and integrations where needed so strategy-confident leaders can avoid the anxiety of execution risk with solutions they adopt.

Beyond research, members often lead hands-on growth projects, support technology rollouts, and shape go-to-market strategies for brands across the ecosystem-ensuring that insights from the Collective directly drive execution and measurable results

Media Spotlights: Founders featured on SBG's Rapid Traction podcast, (listen at https://open.spotify.com/episode/4xUP1NxmSG7KgZ2fFwh9Zn?si=3137c4f7ee294f10).

Proprietary Scoring Edge: Powered by SBG's scorecard system, evaluating critical factors like product market fit, founder mental toughness, AI readiness, sales velocity, revenue scalability, and comes with SBG network demand validation estimating possible imminent market interest for products. It quantifies unicorn potential, validates products & services, and for winners comes with a scoring by SBG coupled with a qualified pipeline of actual buyer interest.

"The SBG Collective cuts through the noise in a market flooded with sales pitches. Their vetted network gives us early access to game-changing tech, direct founder dialogue to shape solutions around real needs, and the opportunity to help other brands capture value from innovations that actually work," Rick Egan, Riviera Marketing Fractional CMO

SBG may hold business ties with covered entities, including wholesale agreements and future investments via an internal private capital initiative. Disclosures appear in all research notes for full transparency.

About SBG

Silver Birch Growth Inc. (SBG) delivers research fused with sales pipelines, guiding brands and investors through AI and digital innovations to capture scalable growth. SBG is a growth ecosystem connecting companies to tomorrow's unicorns before they go mainstream.

Research Disclaimer: At SBG, we conduct independent research on startups, emphasizing product market fit, sales scalability, founder/team quality, and growth potential to support informed decisions and network opportunities. This scorecard relies on public data, voluntary contributions, and anonymized feedback. Participation is optional; without input, we limit analysis to publicly available information. All scores and insights are subjective opinions for educational purposes only-not financial advice, endorsements, or guarantees. We prioritize privacy: Personal data is never shared without explicit consent. Reviewed companies can request a free copy, corrections, or request an opt-out at sales@silverbirchgrowth.com.

Disputes will be reviewed promptly. By participating, you agree to anonymized aggregation of your responses. For more details and for questions, visit www.silverbirchgrowth.com. SBG aligns with FTC guidelines on fair reviews and focuses on verifiable facts and opinions to minimize risks.

