Third Point Investors Ltd - Termination of Broker Appointment

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 15

Third Point Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date - 3 February 2026

(the "Company")

15 August 2025

TERMINATION OF BROKER APPOINTMENT

The Company announces the termination with immediate effect of its engagement of Deutsche Bank AG, acting through its London branch, to provide, among other things, brokerage services to the Company.

Jefferies International Limited will continue to act as the Company's broker.

Company Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001