Freitag, 15.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neue Bohrergebnisse, Sichtgold und eine 7-fache Bewertungslücke, die zu groß ist, um sie zu ignorieren
WKN: A0MY7H | ISIN: GG00B1YQ7219 | Ticker-Symbol: PX8
Stuttgart
15.08.25 | 07:42
21,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
PR Newswire
15.08.2025 17:54 Uhr
Third Point Investors Ltd - Termination of Broker Appointment

Third Point Investors Ltd - Termination of Broker Appointment

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 15

Third Point Investors Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date - 3 February 2026
(the "Company")

15 August 2025

TERMINATION OF BROKER APPOINTMENT

The Company announces the termination with immediate effect of its engagement of Deutsche Bank AG, acting through its London branch, to provide, among other things, brokerage services to the Company.

Jefferies International Limited will continue to act as the Company's broker.

Company Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001


