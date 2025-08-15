Third Point Investors Ltd - Termination of Broker Appointment
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 15
Third Point Investors Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date - 3 February 2026
(the "Company")
15 August 2025
TERMINATION OF BROKER APPOINTMENT
The Company announces the termination with immediate effect of its engagement of Deutsche Bank AG, acting through its London branch, to provide, among other things, brokerage services to the Company.
Jefferies International Limited will continue to act as the Company's broker.
Company Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001