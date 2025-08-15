The upward trend of polysilicon prices continued this week, although by only 0. 42%, with polysilicon producers keeping utilization rates between 46% and 80%, according to the CNMIA. The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) said polysilicon prices rose modestly in the week to Aug. 13. N-type reprocessed feedstock averaged CNY 47,400 ($6,520) per ton, up 0. 42% week on week, while n-type granular silicon averaged CNY 44,500, up 0. 45%. Wafer prices held steady. N-type G10L wafers (182×183. 75mm/130µm) averaged CNY 1. 2 each, G12R wafers (182×210mm/130µm) CNY 1. 35, and G12 wafers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...