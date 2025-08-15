Frictionless Browser-Based 3D Worlds Empower Developers and Creators To Publish, Share, And Monetize Immersive Multiplayer Experiences Instantly No Downloads, No Installs

Xsolla, a global commerce company helping developers launch, grow and monetize their games, announces today the latest evolution of its Metasite platform, designed to meet the growing demand for immersive, accessible, and creator-driven Metaverse experiences. Reimagined for Unreal Engine creators, studios, and digital communities, Xsolla Metasite offers a seamless, browser-based experience that enables developers and creators to publish, share, and monetize real-time 3D worlds with built-in multiplayer, voice chat, and monetization tools all without requiring downloads, installations, or backend infrastructure.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250815735499/en/

(Graphic: Xsolla)

Powered by advancements in cloud streaming and WebGL, Xsolla Metasite is purpose-built for today's creators and developers seeking a better way to deploy multiplayer experiences, simplify distribution, and activate their audiences.

Key benefits of the updated Metasites platform include:

Frictionless Multiplayer Access : Launch interactive 3D worlds with instant play-no installs or downloads required.

: Launch interactive 3D worlds with instant play-no installs or downloads required. Built for Unreal Engine : New plugin support simplifies multiplayer integration, content sharing, and live updates.

: New plugin support simplifies multiplayer integration, content sharing, and live updates. Creator Monetization : Enable payments for in-game items or access, powered by Xsolla's secure payment ecosystem.

: Enable payments for in-game items or access, powered by Xsolla's secure payment ecosystem. Advanced Referral Spawn Tools : Empower players to invite others with exact in-game placement and track campaign performance in real time.

: Empower players to invite others with exact in-game placement and track campaign performance in real time. Massive Multiplayer Community Features: Support for 10,000+ concurrent users (CCU) powered by Quark, with integrated voice and text chat, custom avatars, and scalable session architecture.

"Early visions of the Metaverse failed because they were inaccessible, fragmented, and hard to scale," said Chris Hewish, President at Xsolla. "We're changing that. With Xsolla Metasite, players don't need downloads or expensive hardware. They can launch real-time 3D worlds directly in the browser with built-in monetization, multiplayer, and growth tools."

The global Metaverse market is projected to reach $103 billion in value by 2025, with user numbers forecasted to grow to 2.6 billion by 2030. However, many past platforms fell short due to high entry barriers and poor UX. Xsolla Metasite addresses those challenges head-on by focusing on frictionless delivery, freedom for creators and developers, and monetization at scale.

The platform supports game demos, social hubs, digital art galleries, multiplayer showcases, and more. With community-building tools at the core, Metasites supports user-driven content, real-time sharing, and scalable monetization through game keys, currency systems like Blue Orbs, or direct player purchases.

Xsolla invites developers, artists, and creative teams to experience Metasites for themselves. Teams can sign up to launch their interactive site or contact Xsolla to learn about early activation programs and partnership opportunities.

For a complete list of enhancements and developer tools, visit: xsolla.pro/rws25metasites

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company with robust tools and services to help developers solve the inherent challenges of the video game industry. From indie to AAA, companies partner with Xsolla to help them fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games. Grounded in the belief in the future of video games, Xsolla is resolute in the mission to bring opportunities together, and continually make new resources available to creators. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record and has helped over 1,500+ game developers to reach more players and grow their businesses around the world. With more paths to profits and ways to win, developers have all the things needed to enjoy the game.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250815735499/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Derrick Stembridge

Vice President of Global Public Relations, Xsolla

d.stembridge@xsolla.com