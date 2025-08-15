Anzeige
Via Transportation, Inc.: Via Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Via Transportation, Inc. ("Via"), a leading provider of technology to power public transit networks, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Via has applied to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol "VIA." The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or other terms of the offering.


Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, Allen & Company LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. Deutsche Bank Securities and Guggenheim Securities are acting as bookrunners. Citizens Capital Markets, Needham & Company, Oppenheimer & Co., Raymond James, William Blair, and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance are acting as additional bookrunners.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Via
Via is the technology backbone of a modern transportation network. We transform public transportation systems into dynamic networks, based on data and demand. Cities and transit agencies around the world adopt Via's suite of software and technology-enabled services to replace fragmented legacy systems and consolidate operations. As a result, Via lowers the cost of providing transit, improves the passenger experience, and brings more riders on board. Today, the Via platform is utilized by hundreds of cities across more than 30 countries to create public transportation systems that connect people with jobs, healthcare, and education.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/944105/Via_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/via-files-registration-statement-for-proposed-initial-public-offering-302531187.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
