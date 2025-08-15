Anzeige
15.08.2025
Pacific Assets Trust plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 15

For immediate release

15 August 2025

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

Notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 July 2025 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 17,749,417, that a market total of 30,000 Ordinary shares of 12.5p each in the capital of the Company was purchased today for cancellation by the Company at a price of 352 pence per Ordinary Share.

Following this transaction, the Company hereby notifies the market that the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary shares bought back for cancellation by the Company following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 118,218,386. The Company does not currently hold any Ordinary shares in treasury.

The figure of 118,218,386 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Katherine Manson

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 0203 709 8734


