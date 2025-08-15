DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 15-Aug-2025 / 17:08 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 15 August 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 15 August 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 250,000 Highest price paid per share: 153.00p Lowest price paid per share: 148.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 150.1239p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 309,054,967 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (309,054,967) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 150.1239p 250,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 128 152.40 09:20:05 00349434470TRLO1 XLON 788 153.00 09:30:03 00349434882TRLO1 XLON 252 153.00 09:50:59 00349435700TRLO1 XLON 261 153.00 09:50:59 00349435701TRLO1 XLON 513 152.80 09:50:59 00349435702TRLO1 XLON 413 152.60 09:51:05 00349435711TRLO1 XLON 50000 152.80 10:00:57 00349436028TRLO1 XLON 503 152.40 10:00:58 00349436029TRLO1 XLON 504 152.40 10:00:58 00349436030TRLO1 XLON 504 152.40 10:00:58 00349436031TRLO1 XLON 1568 151.60 10:01:00 00349436032TRLO1 XLON 532 151.40 10:05:03 00349436132TRLO1 XLON 491 151.20 10:05:03 00349436133TRLO1 XLON 523 150.80 10:05:48 00349436143TRLO1 XLON 16 150.80 10:05:48 00349436144TRLO1 XLON 941 151.40 10:10:19 00349436248TRLO1 XLON 374 151.60 10:10:19 00349436249TRLO1 XLON 1453 151.60 10:10:19 00349436250TRLO1 XLON 100 151.60 10:10:47 00349436264TRLO1 XLON 300 151.40 10:13:45 00349436298TRLO1 XLON 151 151.40 10:13:45 00349436299TRLO1 XLON 451 151.20 10:15:43 00349436461TRLO1 XLON 83 151.20 10:15:43 00349436462TRLO1 XLON 771 151.80 10:21:00 00349436663TRLO1 XLON 505 151.80 10:21:00 00349436665TRLO1 XLON 535 151.80 10:21:00 00349436666TRLO1 XLON 535 151.40 10:23:58 00349436739TRLO1 XLON 515 151.60 10:25:41 00349436784TRLO1 XLON 497 151.40 10:35:30 00349437037TRLO1 XLON 33 151.40 10:35:30 00349437038TRLO1 XLON 99 151.40 10:39:13 00349437098TRLO1 XLON 429 151.40 10:39:13 00349437099TRLO1 XLON 498 151.40 10:43:49 00349437212TRLO1 XLON 113 151.40 10:46:26 00349437247TRLO1 XLON 119 151.20 10:52:31 00349437385TRLO1 XLON 409 151.20 10:52:31 00349437386TRLO1 XLON 855 151.40 10:53:06 00349437392TRLO1 XLON 491 151.60 11:03:38 00349437564TRLO1 XLON 340 151.60 11:03:38 00349437565TRLO1 XLON 825 151.80 11:04:13 00349437585TRLO1 XLON 44 151.80 11:04:13 00349437586TRLO1 XLON 1008 151.20 11:04:13 00349437587TRLO1 XLON 200 151.20 11:23:50 00349438288TRLO1 XLON 827 151.20 11:23:50 00349438289TRLO1 XLON 489 151.20 11:23:50 00349438290TRLO1 XLON 492 150.00 12:11:08 00349439428TRLO1 XLON 491 150.00 12:11:08 00349439429TRLO1 XLON 999 149.60 12:13:40 00349439472TRLO1 XLON 158 149.80 12:24:59 00349439707TRLO1 XLON 412 149.80 12:24:59 00349439708TRLO1 XLON 1061 149.40 12:24:59 00349439709TRLO1 XLON 529 149.20 12:25:55 00349439719TRLO1 XLON 473 149.60 12:26:12 00349439721TRLO1 XLON 49 149.20 12:30:03 00349439776TRLO1 XLON 49 149.20 12:32:00 00349439822TRLO1 XLON 58 149.20 12:32:00 00349439823TRLO1 XLON 27 149.20 12:32:00 00349439824TRLO1 XLON 332 149.20 12:32:00 00349439825TRLO1 XLON 183 149.00 12:32:00 00349439826TRLO1 XLON 500 149.20 12:32:21 00349439829TRLO1 XLON 500 148.80 12:35:56 00349439881TRLO1 XLON 220 148.40 12:51:03 00349440205TRLO1 XLON 307 148.40 12:51:03 00349440206TRLO1 XLON 527 148.40 12:51:03 00349440207TRLO1 XLON 4908 148.80 12:51:03 00349440208TRLO1 XLON 2190 148.80 12:51:03 00349440209TRLO1 XLON 527 148.40 12:51:04 00349440211TRLO1 XLON 499 149.40 12:54:03 00349440301TRLO1 XLON 497 149.40 12:54:09 00349440302TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 15, 2025 12:09 ET (16:09 GMT)