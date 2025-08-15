Anzeige
Freitag, 15.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neue Bohrergebnisse, Sichtgold und eine 7-fache Bewertungslücke, die zu groß ist, um sie zu ignorieren
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
15.08.25 | 09:59
1,720 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6702,04018:57
Dow Jones News
15.08.2025 18:45 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
15-Aug-2025 / 17:08 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
15 August 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  15 August 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         250,000 
 
Highest price paid per share:            153.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             148.40p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    150.1239p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 309,054,967 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (309,054,967) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      150.1239p                        250,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
128             152.40          09:20:05         00349434470TRLO1     XLON 
 
788             153.00          09:30:03         00349434882TRLO1     XLON 
 
252             153.00          09:50:59         00349435700TRLO1     XLON 
 
261             153.00          09:50:59         00349435701TRLO1     XLON 
 
513             152.80          09:50:59         00349435702TRLO1     XLON 
 
413             152.60          09:51:05         00349435711TRLO1     XLON 
 
50000            152.80          10:00:57         00349436028TRLO1     XLON 
 
503             152.40          10:00:58         00349436029TRLO1     XLON 
 
504             152.40          10:00:58         00349436030TRLO1     XLON 
 
504             152.40          10:00:58         00349436031TRLO1     XLON 
 
1568             151.60          10:01:00         00349436032TRLO1     XLON 
 
532             151.40          10:05:03         00349436132TRLO1     XLON 
 
491             151.20          10:05:03         00349436133TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             150.80          10:05:48         00349436143TRLO1     XLON 
 
16              150.80          10:05:48         00349436144TRLO1     XLON 
 
941             151.40          10:10:19         00349436248TRLO1     XLON 
 
374             151.60          10:10:19         00349436249TRLO1     XLON 
 
1453             151.60          10:10:19         00349436250TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             151.60          10:10:47         00349436264TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             151.40          10:13:45         00349436298TRLO1     XLON 
 
151             151.40          10:13:45         00349436299TRLO1     XLON 
 
451             151.20          10:15:43         00349436461TRLO1     XLON 
 
83              151.20          10:15:43         00349436462TRLO1     XLON 
 
771             151.80          10:21:00         00349436663TRLO1     XLON 
 
505             151.80          10:21:00         00349436665TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             151.80          10:21:00         00349436666TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             151.40          10:23:58         00349436739TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             151.60          10:25:41         00349436784TRLO1     XLON 
 
497             151.40          10:35:30         00349437037TRLO1     XLON 
 
33              151.40          10:35:30         00349437038TRLO1     XLON 
 
99              151.40          10:39:13         00349437098TRLO1     XLON 
 
429             151.40          10:39:13         00349437099TRLO1     XLON 
 
498             151.40          10:43:49         00349437212TRLO1     XLON 
 
113             151.40          10:46:26         00349437247TRLO1     XLON 
 
119             151.20          10:52:31         00349437385TRLO1     XLON 
 
409             151.20          10:52:31         00349437386TRLO1     XLON 
 
855             151.40          10:53:06         00349437392TRLO1     XLON 
 
491             151.60          11:03:38         00349437564TRLO1     XLON 
 
340             151.60          11:03:38         00349437565TRLO1     XLON 
 
825             151.80          11:04:13         00349437585TRLO1     XLON 
 
44              151.80          11:04:13         00349437586TRLO1     XLON 
 
1008             151.20          11:04:13         00349437587TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             151.20          11:23:50         00349438288TRLO1     XLON 
 
827             151.20          11:23:50         00349438289TRLO1     XLON 
 
489             151.20          11:23:50         00349438290TRLO1     XLON 
 
492             150.00          12:11:08         00349439428TRLO1     XLON 
 
491             150.00          12:11:08         00349439429TRLO1     XLON 
 
999             149.60          12:13:40         00349439472TRLO1     XLON 
 
158             149.80          12:24:59         00349439707TRLO1     XLON 
 
412             149.80          12:24:59         00349439708TRLO1     XLON 
 
1061             149.40          12:24:59         00349439709TRLO1     XLON 
 
529             149.20          12:25:55         00349439719TRLO1     XLON 
 
473             149.60          12:26:12         00349439721TRLO1     XLON 
 
49              149.20          12:30:03         00349439776TRLO1     XLON 
 
49              149.20          12:32:00         00349439822TRLO1     XLON 
 
58              149.20          12:32:00         00349439823TRLO1     XLON 
 
27              149.20          12:32:00         00349439824TRLO1     XLON 
 
332             149.20          12:32:00         00349439825TRLO1     XLON 
 
183             149.00          12:32:00         00349439826TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             149.20          12:32:21         00349439829TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             148.80          12:35:56         00349439881TRLO1     XLON 
 
220             148.40          12:51:03         00349440205TRLO1     XLON 
 
307             148.40          12:51:03         00349440206TRLO1     XLON 
 
527             148.40          12:51:03         00349440207TRLO1     XLON 
 
4908             148.80          12:51:03         00349440208TRLO1     XLON 
 
2190             148.80          12:51:03         00349440209TRLO1     XLON 
 
527             148.40          12:51:04         00349440211TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             149.40          12:54:03         00349440301TRLO1     XLON 
 
497             149.40          12:54:09         00349440302TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 15, 2025 12:09 ET (16:09 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
